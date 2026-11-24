The White House has initiated an FBI background check on a potential replacement for a federal judicial candidate in Texas whose nomination was blocked by Republican Senator John Cornyn during ‌the US Senate's lame-duck session, a person familiar with the matter said. The decision signals the White House is considering nominating Steve Fahey, Cornyn's preferred pick to be a federal judge in Dallas, in place of Justice Department official T. Elliot Gaiser as it races to appoint as many judges as possible before Democrats take control of the Senate on January ‌3.

In a rare show of resistance to President Donald Trump's judicial nominees, a handful of Republican senators during the lame-duck session have withheld support for at ‌least three judicial nominees he picked in their states. The White House has already been forced to replace one of the nominees. Cornyn, who lost a primary to a Trump-backed challenger, last week declined to support Gaiser's nomination, blocking him from appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Trump called the move a "tremendous disservice" during a Saturday interview on Fox News.

The FBI this weekend began a background investigation of Fahey, a former ⁠federal prosecutor now ​in private practice whom Cornyn has recommended ⁠Trump pick in place of Gaiser, the person said. An FBI background check is a key step that precedes someone receiving a federal judicial nomination, though it does not guarantee that someone is ultimately nominated.

The White ⁠House also has initiated an FBI background check for a second potential new judge, one backed by US Senator Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, to fill a vacancy in his state, ​the person said. Following the Reuters report, Cornyn, in a social media post on X, thanked Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel for initiating Fahey's background ⁠investigation.

"I hope the President will nominate him swiftly so we can continue moving the process forward," Cornyn said. A White House official in a statement said that the White House expects all of Trump's judicial nominees ⁠to ​be confirmed by the end of the year.

Senators traditionally help choose nominees for vacancies on federal courts in their states. By Senate custom, they can effectively veto trial court nominees they oppose in their states by refusing to return a blue slip, a form used to signal support. Trump nominated Gaiser to a seat on the ⁠US District Court for the Northern District of Texas after the election with the support of Ted Cruz, Texas' other Republican senator.

Gaiser, a former Ohio solicitor general, previously ⁠clerked for conservative US Supreme Court Justice ⁠Samuel Alito and currently heads the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, a unit that has frequently signed off on the legality of Trump administration actions. But Cornyn objected to the nomination, saying Gaiser was not even from Texas and that the White House "was ‌trying to jam him down ‌our throat without adequate vetting for a lifetime job."