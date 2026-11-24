NATO ​will deploy an AWACS early-warning system ​aircraft to Poland as part ‌of its ​response to three missiles landing in the country on the military alliance's eastern flank, a Polish deputy defence ‌minister said on Monday

Three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed in Poland on Friday, prosecutors said, adding to fears that Russia's war in Ukraine could spill over into NATO territory. "An AWACS ‌early-warning aircraft will be made available to Poland," Pawel Zalewski told reporters after ‌a NATO meeting in Brussels. "This is a very good system that gives us even deeper... operational awareness which allows us to respond better to this kind of threat."

A NATO spokesperson later confirmed that ⁠the Supreme ​Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), General ⁠Alexus Grynkewich, had authorised the forward deployment of an AWACS aircraft. "SACEUR is now examining the deployment ⁠of additional assets as he continues to assess our deterrence and defence posture in Poland and ​elsewhere," the spokesperson wrote in a post on social media platform X.

With ⁠their distinctive nine-metre-wide radar domes, NATO's 14 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft have served as the alliance's ⁠eyes ​in the sky since 1982. Based at Geilenkirchen air base in Germany, the fleet has played an important role in surveillance missions along NATO's eastern flank ⁠since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In a conflict, they can ⁠provide a common ⁠radar picture for allied fighters, ships and control centres, while directing NATO combat jets to their targets.