Prime ​ministers from ​the Visegrad ‌Group of four ​central European countries have agreed to ‌ask the European Union to delay the full rollout of the next ‌phase of the bloc's emissions trading ‌system by two years until 2030, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on ⁠Monday.

Fico ​said ⁠after a meeting of Visegrad prime ⁠ministers from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia ​and Hungary they would send a ⁠joint letter to European institutions asking ⁠to ​delay the implementation of the ETS 2 system that ⁠would extend carbon permits to household heating ⁠and ⁠transportation, in order to avert a jump in living ‌costs.