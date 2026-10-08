D. E. Shaw India Celebrates 30 Years, Announces New Hyderabad Office

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8: D. E. Shaw India Private Limited, part of the D. E. Shaw group, celebrated 30 years of operations in India and announced a new office at Grava Business Park in Neopolis, Hyderabad.

The anniversary was commemorated at an event held at the firm’s Jubilee Hills office in Hyderabad, which was attended by Mr. D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana as well as leaders from the D. E. Shaw group. D. E. Shaw India opened its first office in Hyderabad in 1996, adding Bengaluru and Gurugram in 2023. Today, teams across the three locations collaborate with colleagues around the world to build technology and provide research and operations capabilities for the D. E. Shaw group.

"Investing and technology have changed dramatically in 30 years, and the rigor and skills our D. E. Shaw India colleagues bring to the firm have helped us remain at the forefront. We've built high-performance data and compute infrastructure, innovative AI tools, and numerous other systems that enable us to solve new problems and continually improve how we work globally," said Eddie Fishman, Managing Director and Executive Committee member. “My congratulations to D. E. Shaw India on thirty years in Hyderabad,” said Mr. D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana. “The firm has been part of this city’s landscape for three decades, and the new office is a welcome sign of its continued confidence in Hyderabad.”

Expected to open in 2027, the new state-of-the-art workspace will occupy more than 600,000 square feet and will support D. E. Shaw India’s vibrant culture while creating more opportunities for colleagues to work across teams, exchange ideas, and solve problems together. “Hyderabad is where D. E. Shaw India began, and 30 years on, it remains central to our story,” said Chaitanya Gorrepati, Managing Director and D. E. Shaw India Operating Committee member. “We look forward to opening our new office at Grava Business Park, which marks the next chapter of our growth in India.”

About D. E. Shaw India D. E. Shaw India is part of the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm with more than $115 billion in investment and committed capital as of September 1, 2026, and offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since the D. E. Shaw group’s founding in 1988, we have earned a reputation for successful investing based on innovation, careful risk management, and the quality and depth of our staff. We have a significant presence in the world’s capital markets, investing in a wide range of companies and financial instruments in both developed and developing economies.

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