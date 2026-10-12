OPPO F35 Series Goes on Sale from 11th October with Exciting Festive Offers

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 12: As the OPPO F Series marks a decade in India, OPPO today announced that the new OPPO F35 Series, comprising the OPPO F35 Pro and OPPO F35, will go on sale from 11th October 2026. Building on the F Series’ 10-year imaging legacy and enduring connection with Indian consumers, the F35 Series brings the Group Selfie Expert experience to a new generation, led by its 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera with a 100° field of view, designed to bring more people and more of the moment into every frame.

Price and Availability The OPPO F35 Series will be available across offline stores, OPPO India E-Store, Flipkart, and Amazon.in from 11th October 2026. The OPPO F35 Pro will be available in 6GB + 128GB at INR 45,999, 8GB + 128GB at INR 49,999, and 8GB + 256GB at INR 54,999, in Sunrise Orange, Wave Blue and Twilight Brown. The OPPO F35 will be available in 6GB + 128GB at INR 38,999 and 8GB + 128GB at INR 42,999, in Wave Blue, Titanium Grey and Mist Pink.

As part of the festive offers, customers purchasing the OPPO F35 Pro can avail of up to 18 months Zero Down Payment, up to 10% Instant Cashback with up to 9 months No-Cost EMI, up to 10% Exchange Bonus, and 50% off on OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+. Customers will also receive a free 1-year Extended Warranty and 20% discount on 1-year SDP and ADLD, valid from 28 September to 21 October 2026. For the OPPO F35, offers include up to 15 months Zero Down Payment, up to 10% Instant Cashback with up to 6 months No-Cost EMI, up to 10% Exchange Bonus, and 50% off on OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+. Customers will also receive a free 1-year Extended Warranty and 20% discount on 1-year SDP and ADLD, valid from 28 September to 21 October 2026. Group Selfie Expert: Bringing Everyone into the Frame

The F35 Series features a 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera with 100° FOV, 0.6x ultra-wide lens, autofocus and AI Auto Wide-Angle Switch, making it easier to fit more people and the surrounding moment into every frame. The F35 Pro 5G adds Natural Tone 2.0, a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide rear camera, enhanced Portrait Mode and upgraded Ultra-Bright Dual Rear Flashlight. It also supports 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras, Ultra-Steady, Dual-View Video, AI Popout and AI Remix Collage, while the F35 supports up to 2.5K front and rear video recording. The F35 Series runs on ColorOS 16, bringing AI-powered experiences such as AI Recording, AI Ultra-Clear Documents, AI Call Guard and One-Tap Security Guard. The All-New Trinity Engine, Extended Use Care 2.0 and six-year smoothness protection are designed to support a faster, smoother and more consistent experience over extended use.

Built for long days, both smartphones feature a 6-Year Durable 8000mAh Large Battery with 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge, with the battery designed to retain over 80% of its original capacity after up to 1,800 charge cycles. The series also supports 5G++ connectivity and AI LinkBoost 4.0. For durability, the F35 Series features IP69K, IP69, IP68 and IP66 water and dust resistance, along with Rainstorm Touch and Military-Grade Shock Resistance. The F35 Pro is available in Sunrise Orange, Wave Blue and Twilight Brown, while the F35 comes in Wave Blue, Titanium Grey and Mist Pink. For performance, the F35 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX and features a 5000mm² Supercool VC System, while the F35 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX. The F35 Pro features a 17.22cm 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED Ultra-Bright Display, while the F35 comes with a 16.69cm FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Ultra-Bright Display, delivering an immersive viewing experience across everyday use.

About OPPO India Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfilment in everyday experiences. Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organization, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

About OPPO As a global brand in personal intelligent technology, OPPO is dedicated to building an intelligent ecosystem that integrates smartphones, IoT devices, and software, empowering everyone to discover and create the beauty of life, achieving a fulfilling and free life. Guided by our mission of “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World” and core value of “Benfen”, OPPO always remains user-centric and drives innovation to advance personal intelligent technology, making creativity accessible and infusing beauty into everyday life with a solid foundation of 118,000 patents.

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