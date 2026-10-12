German foreign minister says EU sanctions make Putin's war harder

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 12:26 IST
German foreign minister says EU sanctions make Putin's war harder

​German Foreign ​Minister Johann Wadephul ‌said on ​Monday that new European sanctions ‌are making it more difficult for Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue the ‌war in Ukraine. "Today, the EU ‌is adding more individuals and companies to its sanctions list than ever ⁠before – ​well ⁠over 1,600 in total. Nearly all of ⁠them play a direct or ​indirect role in Russia’s war efforts," ⁠Wadephul said in a statement.

European Union ⁠envoys ​approved 1,646 new designations last week under the bloc's ⁠sanctions regime for Russia, with most targeting ⁠the ⁠country's military-industrial complex, diplomats said.

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