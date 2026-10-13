PM GatiShakti completes 5 years, next phase focuses on multimodal connectivity: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan would continue to support multimodal connectivity, faster infrastructure development and greater logistics efficiency as the initiative completed five years. In a social media post marking the fifth anniversary of the initiative, Goyal said PM GatiShakti had transformed India's infrastructure planning by bringing different ministries and government departments onto a coordinated, technology-driven platform.

"The #PMGatiShakti National Master Plan turns 5 today," Goyal said in his post. "Envisioned by PM @NarendraModi ji, the initiative has transformed India's infrastructure development from a fragmented approach to a coordinated, technology-driven & Whole-of-Government framework," he added.

Launched on October 13, 2021, the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan was designed to integrate infrastructure planning across ministries, states and Union Territories through a common Geographic Information System (GIS)-based platform. According to government data, the initiative now covers 58 Central Ministries and Departments and all 36 States and Union Territories. It brings together infrastructure networks, geographical features and economic zones to support coordinated planning and data-driven decisions.

The platform incorporates seven infrastructure engines: roads, railways, ports, waterways, airports, mass transport and logistics infrastructure. It also integrates schemes such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways and UDAN. As of October 12, 2026, the platform contained more than 23,493 data layers. Its public platform provides access to 230 approved datasets to support activities such as site suitability analysis, connectivity mapping, infrastructure alignment planning and compliance checks.

Goyal said the initiative had expanded beyond national-level infrastructure planning to cover states, districts and social sectors. "From national-level infrastructure to State, district & social sectors, it has strengthened multimodal connectivity, inter-ministerial coordination & data-driven decision-making," he said.

He added that the initiative would continue to support India's infrastructure and logistics ecosystem by enabling faster project execution, improving logistics efficiency and promoting inclusive regional development. PM GatiShakti is guided by six principles that seek to make infrastructure planning more integrated, efficient, and coordinated. These include integrated development, multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity, expedited land acquisition, minimised clearances and reduced ecological impact.

The five-year milestone comes as the government continues to focus on integrated infrastructure planning to improve connectivity between different modes of transport and strengthen the movement of goods across the country. (ANI)