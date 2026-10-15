An Ambitious Push to Cut Import Dependence: Dr Vivek Bindra’s Bada Business Investee Luno Solar Plans 2.4 GW Solar Cell Line

PNN Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 15: Luno Solar, an investee company of Bada Business associated with entrepreneur and investor Dr Vivek Bindra, is planning to expand India’s domestic solar manufacturing capabilities with a proposed 2.4 GW solar-cell production line. The company held the groundbreaking ceremony for its Luno Renewable Park on 12 October 2026 at the Mohasa-Babai Industrial Area in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. Planned across 45 acres, the facility is designed to bring solar cells, modules, inverters and battery energy storage systems under one roof.

Luno Solar’s association with Bada Business through its Idea to IPO initiative adds a business-growth dimension to its manufacturing ambitions. As the company plans to expand domestic production of advanced solar cells and other clean-energy components, its journey reflects the broader challenge of building Indian enterprises with the scale and capabilities to compete in strategically important sectors. Strengthening a critical part of the solar supply chain

Solar cells are a fundamental component of photovoltaic modules. While India continues to expand its solar installations, strengthening domestic manufacturing of these components is an important part of building a more resilient supply chain and reducing exposure to imports. Luno’s proposed cell line will use advanced TOPCon technology based on G12 and G12R wafers. According to the company’s first-phase estimates, the line is expected to produce approximately 2.2 lakh cells per day, equivalent to around 8 crore cells annually. These are planned production estimates, not current output.

The cell line will form part of a larger manufacturing ecosystem comprising 2.4 GW of solar-module capacity, 1.2 GW of inverter capacity and 1.2 GW of battery energy storage system capacity. The integrated setup is intended to allow Luno to participate in multiple stages of the solar and storage value chain. Policy and domestic manufacturing

The project comes amid a growing policy emphasis on domestic production of solar components. The company’s media brief identifies the ALMM-II requirement for solar cells, effective 1 June 2026, as an important development for Indian cell manufacturing. The broader objectives of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat also place emphasis on building domestic capabilities in strategically important sectors. Luno expects module manufacturing at the new facility to begin within three months of the groundbreaking, with the first batch of solar cells targeted within nine months, subject to project execution.

“Energy independence is strengthened when we build more of the capabilities we need within the country. Developing domestic solar-cell manufacturing can support a more resilient supply chain while creating opportunities to deepen technology and manufacturing expertise in India,” said Dr Vivek Bindra, entrepreneur and investor. The proposed Renewable Park remains in development. Its planned cell capacity and integrated manufacturing model reflect Luno’s ambition to contribute to India’s domestic clean-energy manufacturing base.

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