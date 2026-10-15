Hyderabad: Case registered after clash between National Students' Union of India workers and nursing college management 

Hyderabad Police have registered a case after a clash between National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers and the management of Care Nursing College in Mansoorabad, Hyderabad, following allegations of inadequate food being provided to students.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 17:47 IST
Hyderabad: Case registered after clash between National Students' Union of India workers and nursing college management 
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Hyderabad Police have registered a case after a clash between National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers and the management of Care Nursing College in Mansoorabad, Hyderabad, following allegations of inadequate food being provided to students. According to the police complaint, the college Principal, D Sunitha (46), lodged a complaint on October 14, alleging that a group of NSUI workers trespassed into the college premises on October 13 and assaulted female staff members and students, creating a fearful atmosphere.

The complaint further alleged that on October 14, at around 10.30 am, the same persons, along with others, again entered the college premises and damaged furniture and other articles in the computer lab, library and office. When staff members intervened, the accused allegedly attacked female staff, abused them in filthy language, raised slogans of “Jai NSUI” and pushed administrative staff aside. They also allegedly threw damaged chairs and flower pots towards students studying in the library, causing panic.

The NSUI workers had allegedly approached the college management over complaints from students that proper food was not being provided. A heated argument reportedly broke out when they entered the college to question the management, leading to a scuffle with the Principal. The college management recorded the incident on a mobile phone. It was also alleged that the workers vandalised college property.

Based on the Principal’s complaint, LB Nagar Police registered case under Sections 329(4), 333, 324(4), 74, 79, 351(2), 352 and 270 read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation is underway. (ANI)

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