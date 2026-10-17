Anandana- The Coca-Cola India Foundation and S M Sehgal Foundation Earn National Recognition for Community-Led Water Stewardship in Telangana

BusinessWire India Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17: Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, and S M Sehgal Foundation have been recognised at the 20th CII National Awards for Excellence in Water Management 2026 in the “Beyond the Fence” category for their community-led water stewardship efforts in Medak district of Telangana.

Implemented from January 2024 to March 2025, the “Sustainable Access to Safe Water” project rejuvenated 15 traditional village tanks across seven villages in Shivampet mandal, Medak district, Telangana, creating approximately 205 million litres of water storage and groundwater recharge potential. The initiative strengthened water security for over 15,000 people and supported agricultural livelihoods across 1,535 acres through tank desilting, bund strengthening and community participation. Approximately 2.04 lakh cubic metres of silt was removed, equivalent to around 82 Olympic-size swimming pools, and provided to 150 individual farmers and three group or community beneficiaries for use on agricultural land, supporting soil health and long-term water management.

Speaking on the recognition, Devyani Rana, Vice President – Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, said, “We are humbled to see our collaborative efforts with S M Sehgal Foundation recognised for their contribution to strengthening water security. Through the restoration of traditional village tanks, community-led maintenance and the planting of 500 saplings, the project reflects our collective endeavour to improving local water availability and building resilience in water-stressed regions.” Ms Anjali Makhija, Trustee and CEO, S M Sehgal Foundation, said, “The restoration of traditional village tanks is an important step towards addressing local water challenges and supporting farming communities. With the support of Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation, we worked alongside village institutions and local residents to rejuvenate these water bodies and strengthen community ownership. The formation of Tank User Groups and the reuse of nutrient-rich silt on farmland are important elements of this effort, helping communities take an active role in maintaining these resources for the future.”

The recognition underscores the importance of collaboration between industry, implementation partners and local communities in addressing regional water challenges. Anandana and S M Sehgal Foundation continue to work together to improve water availability and support the communities that depend on these resources. The project’s achievement also reflects the thinking behind “Tarang” Anandana- The Coca-Cola India Foundation’s campaign that brings together diverse initiatives being taken to address India’s water challenges. Through Tarang, Anandana brings together initiatives that recognise the diverse water needs across regions, highlighting how locally relevant solutions can improve access to water, support agricultural livelihoods and contribute to a water-secure future.

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