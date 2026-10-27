GAMP Services Limited Files DRHP with SEBI for Proposed IPO

GAMP Services Limited, an integrated validation, qualification, compliance consulting and engineering solutions company catering primarily to regulated life sciences, pharmaceutical and high-tech industries, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 15:32 IST
GAMP Services Limited Files DRHP with SEBI for Proposed IPO
GAMP Services Limited Files DRHP with SEBI for Proposed IPO. Image Credit: ANI

PNN New Delhi [India], October 27: GAMP Services Limited, an integrated validation, qualification, compliance consulting and engineering solutions company catering primarily to regulated life sciences, pharmaceutical and high-tech industries, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises an issue of up to 46,93,500 equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each, consisting of a Fresh Issue of up to 31,93,500 equity shares and an Offer for Sale of up to 15,00,000 equity shares, through the Book Building Process. The Objects of the Issue

1. Funding capital expenditure towards purchase of equipment and IT hardware for our services and data logger manufacturing verticals 2. Funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.Valmiki Leela Capital Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed as the Registrar to the offer.

About GAMP Services Limited GAMP Services Limited is engaged in providing integrated validation, qualification, compliance consulting and engineering solutions, primarily catering to regulated life sciences, pharmaceutical and high-tech industries.

The Company operates across three complementary business verticals comprising Services, Product Distribution and Data Logger Manufacturing. Its Services vertical includes Thermal Validation, Commissioning, Qualification & Validation (CQV), Clean Room Validation, Computer System Validation (CSV) & Data Integrity, and Bio-Decontamination Services. Under its Product Distribution vertical, the Company acts as an authorised channel partner for 9 global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), distributing specialised instrumentation. Additionally, the Company manufactures indigenously developed Data Logger systems integrated with “Facility One”, a proprietary 21 CFR Part 11-compliant software platform developed by its subsidiary.

Originally incorporated on August 3, 2020, the Company commenced commercial operations on December 28, 2020. Pursuant to a Business Transfer Agreement dated March 31, 2026, it acquired the entire business of M/s. GAMP Services, a partnership firm established in 2016, as a going concern. The Company’s registered office is in Vadodara, Gujarat. Financial Performance

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, GAMP Services Limited reported Total Income of ₹4,605.37 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1518.35 Lakhs and Restated Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹1096.77 Lakhs. Disclaimer: Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory, economic, market, operational and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

The proposed IPO is subject to applicable regulatory requirements. Investors should refer to the relevant offer documents, including the risk factors contained therein, before making any investment decision (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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