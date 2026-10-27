Prashant Mehta Featured in Outlook’s 'Pillars of Viksit Bharat 2026' Report for Expanding the Frontiers of Healthcare

PNN New Delhi [India], October 27: With the visionary goal of transforming India into a fully developed nation by 2047, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat mission stands tall on multiple pillars of growth. The prestigious Outlook report, “Pillars of Viksit Bharat 2026,” honours a select group of changemakers whose work is actively shaping India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the Viksit Bharat vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister.

The Outlook recognition highlights Prashant Mehta, Permanent Trustee of Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, for outstanding contributions in the healthcare sector toward advancing clinical excellence while ensuring accessible, affordable and world-class healthcare. Established over three decades ago by the late Shri Kirtilal Manilal Mehta and the late Smt Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta, the hospital began as a 10-bed facility. It has since evolved into a leading tertiary-care institution, offering a comprehensive range of medical services and specialities. Its journey reflects the importance of visionary leadership, ethical practices, medical expertise and sustained investment in advanced technology and infrastructure.

At the heart of Lilavati’s approach is the belief that healthcare development must extend beyond treating illness to improving access, strengthening clinical outcomes and earning lasting patient trust. These priorities align with India’s broader objective of building a resilient healthcare ecosystem that can serve diverse populations while meeting increasingly sophisticated medical needs. Lilavati’s long-term vision extends beyond a single institution. The organisation aims to develop an integrated healthcare network across India and international markets, targeting more than 3,000 beds through greenfield and brownfield expansion. Planned areas of focus include major urban centres such as Delhi, Pune and Gujarat, alongside opportunities in promising Middle Eastern markets.

A significant step in Lilavati’s expansion plans is the proposed 375-bed hospital in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Envisioned as a centre of excellence, the facility aims to combine advanced medical technology with patient-centric care. Technical collaborations with leading international healthcare institutions are anticipated to facilitate knowledge exchange, enhance clinical standards, and promote quality-driven medical services. These efforts will also reinforce Gujarat’s healthcare infrastructure by expanding access to advanced tertiary and quaternary care, while simultaneously contributing to the development of a stronger regional healthcare workforce. This expansion strategy reflects a broader commitment to increasing the availability of specialised healthcare while building a connected network capable of delivering consistent standards of service. As India’s healthcare needs grow, expanding institutional capacity and strengthening regional access will be essential to ensuring that quality treatment is available to more people.

Complementing its hospital expansion plans, Lilavati also aims to establish 500 pharmacy stores across India. The proposed network is intended to improve access to quality medicines and make healthcare more accessible, affordable and consistent across communities. By extending its presence beyond hospitals, the organisation seeks to strengthen the link between medical consultations, prescriptions and the continuing treatment patients require. Lilavati’s future strategy places emphasis on technological innovation, specialised healthcare, preventive care and international partnerships. By integrating hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and digital health services, the organisation aims to improve continuity of care, strengthen operational efficiency and advance research.

Transparent pricing and appropriate treatment pathways are also central to its stated ambition of expanding access without compromising clinical standards. Such an approach recognises that healthcare development must balance advanced medical capabilities with affordability, efficiency and the needs of patients. International collaborations and medical tourism initiatives could further support the exchange of expertise, adoption of advanced clinical practices and development of globally competitive healthcare services. At the same time, continued investment in technology and professional capabilities will be important to ensuring that expansion translates into meaningful improvements in patient care.

“India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat requires healthcare institutions that can scale responsibly, embrace innovation and maintain public trust. Through expanded hospital infrastructure, wider pharmacy access and an integrated healthcare ecosystem, aim to strengthen quality care and contribute to the nation’s healthcare ambition.” Emphasises Prashant Mehta. Lilavati’s evolution from a 10-bed facility to a leading tertiary-care institution demonstrates the potential of sustained investment and a clear institutional vision. The next phase of growth seeks to build on that foundation by extending specialised care to new regions, developing international partnerships and connecting different aspects of healthcare delivery.

By placing clinical excellence, accessibility and compassionate service at the centre of its expansion, Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre aims to contribute to a healthcare system that is more capable, connected and responsive to India’s needs—and to the larger goal of a healthier, more developed Bharat. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)