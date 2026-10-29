Indian companies mobilise Rs 40,355 crore through mainboard IPOs in September: SEBI

Indian companies raised a record Rs 40,355 crore through 32 mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) in September 2026, marking the highest-ever monthly mobilisation through new IPO listings.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 18:58 IST
Indian companies mobilise Rs 40,355 crore through mainboard IPOs in September: SEBI
SEBI logo (Photo/@SEBI_updates). Image Credit: ANI

Indian companies raised a record Rs 40,355 crore through 32 mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) in September 2026, marking the highest-ever monthly mobilisation through new IPO listings, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) Monthly Bulletin for October 2026. The bulletin highlighted that September witnessed a sharp surge in primary market fundraising, with companies raising a total of Rs 1,68,372 crore across equity, debt and trust structures.

This represented an increase of 22 per cent over the preceding month, driven by record IPO activity and a significant rise in corporate debt private placements. "Mainboard IPO fundraising was largely driven by Offer for Sale (OFS) component, which accounted for 75 per cent of the total," the bulletin noted.

The remaining 25 per cent was raised through fresh capital formation, with 94 per cent of the total fresh capital raised by mainboard IPOs. Apart from mainboard listings, 38 small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs mobilised Rs 1,684 crore during September, contributing to the overall fundraising momentum.

Together, the mainboard and SME segments recorded 70 IPO listings. The bulletin further noted that mainboard IPOs recorded strong listing-day performance, with average returns reaching as high as 76 per cent in certain cases.

Investor participation also remained strong, although the pattern differed between mainboard and SME IPOs. In mainboard IPOs, institutional investors dominated subscription activity, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), excluding other institutional investors, contributing 37 per cent, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 28 per cent and retail investors at 17 per cent.

In contrast, SME IPOs witnessed greater retail participation, with retail investors accounting for 48 per cent of subscriptions, while NIIs contributed 32 per cent. The report also highlighted differences in listing-day performance between the two segments.

While mainboard IPOs showed a positive relationship between oversubscription and listing-day gains, SME IPOs experienced higher volatility and less predictable returns. The bulletin noted that several SME IPOs witnessed sharp price corrections on listing day despite substantial oversubscription, highlighting the risks associated with smaller public offerings.

Sector-wise, mainboard IPO fundraising during FY27 up to September remained concentrated in a few key sectors, including capital markets, healthcare services and industrial manufacturing. Capital markets accounted for 36 per cent of the fundraising, followed by healthcare services at 10 per cent and industrial manufacturing at 9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the report noted that global IPO activity also witnessed a significant increase in September, with India emerging as one of the leading markets for new listings. India accounted for around USD 4.4 billion in global IPO proceeds during the month, with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hosting the world's second-largest IPO by proceeds, according to the bulletin.

The strong domestic fundraising activity came despite a sharp correction in Indian equity markets during September, with the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex declining by 6.1 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Global
3
US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate

US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimat...

Global
4
Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Clean Energy to Waste Crisis: Australia's Solar Revolution Faces a Billion-Dollar Challenge

World Bank Study Reveals How International Arbitration Is Driving Foreign Investment Growth

Indonesia’s Hidden Tax Challenge: Can Better Banking and Digital Payments Unlock More Revenue?

Manure, Mushrooms and More: How Organic Waste Could Power Farms and Feed Their Soil

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026