Tamil Nadu CM Vijay distributes Rs 17 crore prize money to Chief Minister’s Trophy winners, honours Para Asian Games medallists

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday distributed Rs 17 crore in prize money to the winners of the Chief Minister’s Trophy and honoured medallists of the Para Asian Games at Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The event recognised the achievements of sportspersons who secured victories in the Chief Minister’s Trophy competitions and athletes who won medals at the Para Asian Games. The prize distribution and felicitation ceremony was at Nehru Stadium in the state capital.

India concluded its campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a record haul of 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze, as the country's para-athletes delivered world-record performances, historic victories and podium sweeps across multiple disciplines. The Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Gandhinagar, also organised a felicitation ceremony to honour Indian para-athletes who won medals at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The ceremony recognised their dedication, perseverance and performances, alongside the contributions of their coaches and support teams.

The event was attended by Prashant Singh, Regional Director, SAI Regional Centre Gandhinagar; Bibhubhushan, Deputy Director, SAI NCOE Ahmedabad; and Smt. Ishpreet Kaur, Assistant Director, SAI Regional Centre Gandhinagar. The officials congratulated the athletes and coaches and appreciated their contribution to para-sports. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian para-athletes for their record 114-medal haul at the Asian Para Games 2026, calling the country's best-ever performance at the Games an occasion of immense pride and joy for the nation.

In a post on X, PM Modi praised the athletes for their determination and exceptional performances, saying each member of the contingent had contributed to the historic achievement and inspired countless Indians. “What an extraordinary achievement by our para-athletes at the just concluded Asian Para Games 2026! With a record 114 medals, this marks India’s best-ever performance at the Games. This is an occasion of immense pride and joy for the entire nation! I congratulate every member of our contingent for their exceptional determination. Each athlete has contributed to this historic achievement and inspired countless Indians with their accomplishments,” he said in an X post.

India surpassed its previous edition's medal tally of 108, comprising 27 gold, 32 silver and 49 bronze medals. The country had initially won 111 medals at the last edition, but three were subsequently stripped following doping charges against Neeraj Yadav and Parveen. (ANI)