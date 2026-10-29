European space company Open Cosmos signals India investment interest after CEO meets PM Modi

European space company Open Cosmos is exploring investment opportunities in India and looking to strengthen its partnerships in the country's space sector, following meetings between its Founder and CEO Rafel Jordà Siquier and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 19:32 IST
European space company Open Cosmos signals India investment interest after CEO meets PM Modi
Representative Image (Photo-OpenCosmos). Image Credit: ANI

European space company Open Cosmos is exploring investment opportunities in India and looking to strengthen its partnerships in the country's space sector, following meetings between its Founder and CEO Rafel Jordà Siquier and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In an official statement on Thursday, the company said Jordà expressed interest in investing in India during discussions on trade and investment held alongside a delegation from Liechtenstein.

The company said it aims to build on its existing network of Indian partners and explore opportunities for commercial collaboration. “Our visit is about listening, building relationships and exploring where we might collaborate and grow for the long term. Our vision is to work with India, not simply provide services to it,” Rafel Jordà Siquier, Founder and CEO of Open Cosmos, said in the statement.

The company said it sees opportunities to work with Indian partners in telecommunications constellations, Earth observation systems and satellite launches. It is also looking to explore industrial collaboration and technology development across India's space and telecommunications ecosystem. Jordà's visit coincided with a four-day state visit to India by Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein from October 25 to 28, 2026, which marked a milestone in diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.

The high-level engagement focused on implementing the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), which completed its first year since coming into effect. Jordà joined the Liechtenstein delegation for discussions on trade and investment, providing an opportunity for Open Cosmos to explore potential partnerships and investment opportunities in India's growing space sector.

Jordà met Modi and shared with the Prime Minister's office the potential for Indian and European private sector companies to collaborate in these areas, the statement said. During his visit, Jordà also met partners across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai to strengthen relationships with private and public sector organisations.

The visit comes as India seeks to expand its space sector through greater private investment, technological self-reliance and the development of domestic space capabilities under Prime Minister Modi's Space Vision 2047. India's space economy is projected to reach USD 44 billion by 2033. Open Cosmos said it wants to learn from India's growing space industry and contribute to its development through partnerships.

Highlighting the importance of international cooperation in the space sector, Jordà said future space infrastructure would depend on how effectively satellite systems work together. The company said it hopes to build on its engagement with the Indian government and industry as India opens its space sector to commercial investment and international collaboration. (ANI)

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