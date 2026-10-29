Thunderstorms, strong winds and rain likely in eastern Rajasthan until October 30: IMD

IMD Jaipur Director Radheshyam Sharma said eastern Rajasthan is likely to witness cloudy skies, thunderstorms, strong winds and light to moderate rain until October 30. Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, along with parts of Ajmer, are expected to see the most significant impact.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 20:26 IST
Thunderstorms, strong winds and rain likely in eastern Rajasthan until October 30: IMD
IMD Jaipur Director Radheshyam Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several parts of eastern Rajasthan are likely to experience thunderstorms, strong winds and light to moderate rainfall until October 30 following changes in weather systems over northwestern and central India, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Jaipur Director Radheshyam Sharma said. Sharma said the cyclonic storm that originated in the Bay of Bengal had weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and was currently positioned over northern Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of Odisha. It is likely to weaken further as it moves northward.

Meanwhile, a new western disturbance has become active over northwest India and adjoining areas, while an induced cyclonic circulation has formed over Punjab and neighbouring regions. "Due to the combined effect of these systems, the sky will remain cloudy across many parts of eastern Rajasthan today," Sharma told  ANI.

He added that the weather conditions were expected to persist until October 30, with thunderstorms, strong winds and light to moderate rainfall likely in several areas. "The impact is expected to be most significant in the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, as well as several parts of the Ajmer division. Parts of the Udaipur and Kota divisions may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds," Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the impact of cyclonic storm 'Arnab', which originated from the Bay of Bengal, has been witnessed in Chhattisgarh as a result of rainfall and strong winds. Intermittent rainfall and strong winds across several areas of the state over the past two days have added to the woes of farmers. The effects of storm 'Arnab' are being felt across Bastar, Raipur, as well as the Bilaspur and Surguja divisions. Farmers report that the rain has caused heavy damage to the paddy crops that were ripe and ready for harvest in the fields.

Due to the rain and gusty winds, the standing paddy crops have flattened in the fields. Waterlogging in many fields has left farmers anxious about crop damage. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Global
3
US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate

US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimat...

Global
4
Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Clean Energy to Waste Crisis: Australia's Solar Revolution Faces a Billion-Dollar Challenge

World Bank Study Reveals How International Arbitration Is Driving Foreign Investment Growth

Indonesia’s Hidden Tax Challenge: Can Better Banking and Digital Payments Unlock More Revenue?

Manure, Mushrooms and More: How Organic Waste Could Power Farms and Feed Their Soil

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026