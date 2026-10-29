Thunderstorms, strong winds and rain likely in eastern Rajasthan until October 30: IMD

Several parts of eastern Rajasthan are likely to experience thunderstorms, strong winds and light to moderate rainfall until October 30 following changes in weather systems over northwestern and central India, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Jaipur Director Radheshyam Sharma said. Sharma said the cyclonic storm that originated in the Bay of Bengal had weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and was currently positioned over northern Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of Odisha. It is likely to weaken further as it moves northward.

Meanwhile, a new western disturbance has become active over northwest India and adjoining areas, while an induced cyclonic circulation has formed over Punjab and neighbouring regions. "Due to the combined effect of these systems, the sky will remain cloudy across many parts of eastern Rajasthan today," Sharma told ANI.

He added that the weather conditions were expected to persist until October 30, with thunderstorms, strong winds and light to moderate rainfall likely in several areas. "The impact is expected to be most significant in the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, as well as several parts of the Ajmer division. Parts of the Udaipur and Kota divisions may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds," Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the impact of cyclonic storm 'Arnab', which originated from the Bay of Bengal, has been witnessed in Chhattisgarh as a result of rainfall and strong winds. Intermittent rainfall and strong winds across several areas of the state over the past two days have added to the woes of farmers. The effects of storm 'Arnab' are being felt across Bastar, Raipur, as well as the Bilaspur and Surguja divisions. Farmers report that the rain has caused heavy damage to the paddy crops that were ripe and ready for harvest in the fields.

Due to the rain and gusty winds, the standing paddy crops have flattened in the fields. Waterlogging in many fields has left farmers anxious about crop damage. (ANI)