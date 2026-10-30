ADB Projects $104.5 billion in Financing for 2027–2029 under New Strategic Outlook

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved its first Strategic Business Outlook, projecting $104.5 billion in financing commitments from 2027 to 2029. The outlook sets the direction for an expanded programme across Asia and the Pacific, supported by changes to how the bank prepares, manages and delivers projects. It brings strategy, operations, workforce requirements and financial planning into a single framework to respond more effectively to member countries' needs.

Under its base-case projections, ADB expects $81.6 billion in commitments for sovereign operations, which primarily support governments. A further $22.8 billion is projected for nonsovereign operations, primarily supporting private businesses and their investments. The outlook also calls for closer cooperation between public- and private-sector operations and greater efforts to attract private investment.

The planning framework responds to growing financing demand amid economic uncertainty, rising disaster risks and rapid technological change. Sensitivity testing will examine different economic and operating conditions, helping the bank anticipate risks and adjust its plans as circumstances change. ADB President Masato Kanda said delivering the larger programme would require particular attention to operational quality and greater efficiency in project delivery.

Better preparation and local support to strengthen delivery

ADB will place greater emphasis on ensuring projects are ready for implementation, improving the performance of its existing portfolio and addressing delivery risks early. More support on the ground will help countries manage projects, particularly where limited resources and institutional capacity make implementation difficult. These measures are intended to strengthen results as financing expands, with project preparation and ongoing management receiving greater attention.

Poverty reduction and essential services remain priorities

The outlook reinforces ADB's focus on reducing poverty and supporting vulnerable communities, including people in fragile and conflict-affected situations and small island developing states. Food, water and energy security will receive greater support, alongside disaster preparedness and cooperation across the region. Emerging industries, including critical minerals processing, also feature among the areas identified for additional support.

Development results will accompany financing targets

ADB will assess its performance through financing commitments and measurable development results, connecting the scale of its programme with the outcomes it delivers. More efficient business processes and greater use of digital technology will support the expanded workload and improve delivery. The outlook provides overall direction through 2029, with future financing proposals and budget decisions requiring separate consideration and approval.