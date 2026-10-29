Türkiye Gets €620 Million ADB Backing for Hospitals Built to Keep Working in Disasters

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a €620 million loan, equivalent to $700 million, to help Türkiye develop public hospitals in earthquake-affected provinces and areas facing high disaster risks. The financing will support the government through the Ministry of Health, expanding access to quality healthcare and helping essential services continue during emergencies. Türkiye will contribute an additional €182 million, equivalent to $204 million, in counterpart financing for the project.

The Health Infrastructure Enhancement and Lifesaving Medical Advancements Sector Project will support the construction of nine secondary and tertiary hospitals, including two research and training hospitals, and a specialised mental health facility. By 2033, hospitals supported by the project are expected to serve nearly 300,000 inpatients each year. The investment combines stronger buildings with improvements in clinical services, patient safety and facilities for people who need additional care and support.

Türkiye's healthcare system faces repeated disruption from earthquakes and other natural hazards, creating a need for hospitals that can remain operational when communities need them most. The 2023 earthquakes severely damaged 136 hospitals and about 15 per cent of primary healthcare facilities, interrupting emergency treatment and essential services. Growing demand for specialised treatment adds to that pressure, with nearly 17 per cent of the population experiencing mental health conditions.

Keeping essential care available during disasters

The hospitals will incorporate earthquake-resistant designs, backup electricity and water supplies, and emergency communication systems to maintain services during and after disasters. These features will help health workers continue providing care when damage to surrounding infrastructure disrupts normal operations. ADB Country Director for Türkiye Keiju Mitsuhashi said hospitals' ability to function through emergencies can save lives, describing the project as support for stronger disaster preparedness and wider access to quality healthcare in high-risk communities.

Lower energy use and greener hospital buildings

Renewable energy systems and energy-efficient features will be integrated into the hospitals to improve efficiency and sustainability. Designs will include passive cooling, ventilation and high-performance building envelopes, which help control indoor conditions and reduce the energy needed for heating and cooling. The buildings will be designed to achieve LEED Gold certification or an equivalent national green building standard, bringing environmental performance into the development of essential public infrastructure.

Safer services and support for vulnerable patients

Private triage areas, breastfeeding rooms and caregiver support services will help improve care and protection for women, children, older people and people with disabilities. The specialised mental health facility will expand access to treatment as Türkiye responds to growing demand for these services alongside its wider hospital investment. Healthcare quality and patient safety will be strengthened through compliance with national standards and accreditation processes administered by the Türkiye Health Care Quality and Accreditation Institute, known as TÜSKA.