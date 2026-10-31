ADB projects $104.5 billion in financing for 2027–2029 under new strategic outlook

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved its first Strategic Business Outlook, projecting $104.5 billion in financing commitments across Asia and the Pacific from 2027 to 2029. The outlook combines strategy, operations, workforce and financial planning in a single framework, giving the bank a coordinated basis for managing its expanding programme. It sets out changes to project preparation and delivery as member countries face economic uncertainty, rising disaster risks and rapid technological change.

Under its base-case projections, ADB expects $81.6 billion in commitments for sovereign operations, which primarily support governments. A further $22.8 billion is projected for nonsovereign operations, which primarily support private businesses, as the bank seeks stronger cooperation between its public and private sector activities. Attracting more private investment forms part of that approach, alongside efforts to improve the quality and delivery of the projects ADB supports.

ADB President Masato Kanda said the framework would help the bank respond with greater agility and flexibility to its members' changing needs. He stressed that delivering a larger programme would require close attention to operational quality and greater efficiency in how the bank works. The outlook introduces sensitivity testing across different economic and operating conditions to help ADB anticipate risks and adjust its plans.

Earlier preparation and local support to improve delivery

ADB will give greater priority to ensuring projects are ready for implementation, monitoring portfolio performance and addressing delivery risks early. More support will be provided on the ground, particularly in countries where limited resources and institutional capacity can make project delivery more difficult. These changes are intended to strengthen implementation as the bank expands its financing programme and responds to growing demand from members.

Poverty reduction and essential resources remain priorities

The outlook reinforces ADB's focus on reducing poverty and supporting vulnerable communities, including people in fragile and conflict-affected situations and small island developing states. It calls for greater support for food, water and energy security, together with disaster preparedness and regional cooperation. Emerging industries such as critical minerals processing are included among the areas where the bank expects to provide greater support, reflecting changing economic needs across the region.

Development results to accompany financing measures

ADB will assess its performance through financing commitments and measurable development results, connecting the scale of its programme with the outcomes it delivers. More efficient business processes and greater use of digital technology will support the expanded programme and improvements in how the bank operates. The Strategic Business Outlook sets the overall direction through 2029, with future financing proposals and budget decisions remaining subject to separate consideration and approval.