HashKey On-Chain and RD Technologies Form Deep Partnership to Support On-Chain Testing for RDUSD

PRNewswire Hong Kong, November 2: HashKey On-Chain, an on-chain financial infrastructure provider, announced a major strategic partnership with RD Technologies. The two parties will engage in a series of technical and ecosystem explorations centered around RDUSD. Leveraging HashKey On-Chain's full-stack comprehensive strengths in connecting on-chain infrastructure with institutional financial service ecosystems, the collaboration will span digital asset on-chain trading, settlement, treasury management, and asset tokenization. Together, they aim to drive the expansion of the US dollar stablecoin RDUSD from digital asset trading into real-world business scenarios such as cross-border trade, corporate payments/collections, and institutional finance.

HSK Chain Plans to Support RDUSD On-Chain Testing RDUSD is a US dollar stablecoin supported by RD Technologies and issued by Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., a US federally regulated bank. Anchorage Digital Bank N.A. is the first federally chartered digital asset bank in the US, specializing in providing secure digital asset custody and financial services for institutional clients. RDUSD is designed to comply with the regulatory framework under the US GENIUS Act. As a digital US dollar settlement instrument, it is committed to satisfying institutional clients' needs to optimize treasury management in real-world operations while providing fiat-anchored support for asset tokenization.

As a core component of this collaboration, RDUSD will be deployed on HSK Chain. HSK Chain is an institutional-grade Ethereum Layer 2 that provides auditable, high-performance infrastructure support for the on-chain deployment, circulation, and smart contract execution of RDUSD. Currently, the HSK Chain ecosystem features over 200 projects with an on-chain RWA (Real World Asset) size exceeding US$300 million, covering asset classes such as money market funds, ETFs, and precious metals. It has also established a CeDeFi partnership with Morpho to explore institutional fund onboarding and on-chain yield opportunities. Following the deployment and launch of RDUSD, both parties will further drive its integration into HSK Chain's existing ecosystem, exploring technical applications in native scenarios such as on-chain lending, trading, RWA subscriptions, and settlement. HSK Chain will also provide technical development support for RDUSD's deployment and multi-platform integration. RDUSD to Be Implemented Across HashKey On-Chain's Diverse Scenarios

Relying on HashKey On-Chain's three core technical application platforms, RDUSD will gradually be integrated into the following scenarios: HashKey Trading Portal (HTP): In asset trading scenarios, RDUSD will be used for the trade settlement of various tokenized RWA products, providing stable and efficient settlement support for the on-chain circulation of real-world assets.

HashKey On-Chain Trade Finance Platform: RDUSD is expected to serve as a medium aimed at delivering 24/7, more efficient, and cost-effective on-chain clearing and settlement for cross-border import and export enterprises. Combined with the tokenization of trade assets (such as electronic bills of lading), it will support smart contract-driven Delivery vs. Payment (DvP) and act as a settlement tool for licensed financial institutions conducting disbursements and repayments for trade financing based on real trade backgrounds. HashKey Settlement Platform (HSP): Both companies will explore further integrating RDUSD into relevant settlement protocols to provide global enterprises and cross-border payment service providers with payment, collection, and settlement services, as well as cash pooling and disbursement channel support. In addition to enhancing international corporate treasury management efficiency, this will reserve capacity for emerging scenarios such as automated AI agent payments.

These scenarios will also address the needs of RD Technologies and its partners in cross-border trade payments and treasury management, bridging corporate payments with on-chain finance to serve the real-economy operations of Asia-based cross-border institutions. Rita Liu, CEO of RD Technologies, stated:

"The close collaboration between HashKey On-Chain and RD Technologies has always been a key focus for both parties. RDUSD brings a fresh highlight to this partnership. We look forward to combining our respective strengths in cross-border payments and digital assets to propel the technical application of RDUSD across diverse scenarios—such as on-chain trading, settlement, and treasury management—to better serve corporate demands and the real economy." Rachel Qiu, Head of Business Development at HashKey Group and COO of HashKey On-Chain Business Group, stated:

"The upcoming deployment of RDUSD on HSK Chain marks the first step in our collaboration. Moving forward, leveraging HashKey On-Chain's extensive experience in on-chain business, we will partner with RD Technologies to drive the gradual integration of compliant stablecoins into real-world commercial and financial activities, providing institutional users with more comprehensive digital asset services. In areas such as cross-border trade and corporate payments, HashKey On-Chain is well-equipped to provide the requisite technology and application platforms to support efficient, compliant on-chain clearing and settlement, ultimately fostering the growth of the on-chain ecosystem." This strategic collaboration surrounding RDUSD represents a vital step for HashKey On-Chain as it continuously enhances its institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure. In the future, HashKey On-Chain will continue to join forces with industry partners like RD Technologies to explore the long-term value of stablecoins in cross-border payments, global treasury management, and real-world asset tokenization. By extending stablecoins deeper into the real economy and institutional finance, the partnership aims to deepen the integration between traditional finance and the on-chain economy, jointly building next-generation financial infrastructure.

About HashKey On-Chain HashKey On-Chain is the core business group of HashKey Group dedicated to building and operating full-stack on-chain financial infrastructure. By coordinating five major business matrices—tokenized asset issuance (HIP), trading (HTP), payments (HSP), public chain (HSK Chain), and on-chain staking (HashKey Cloud)—it leverages a high-efficiency technical foundation to deliver end-to-end solutions for institutional clients, forging a solid bridge between traditional financial capital and the crypto economy.

About RD Technologies RD Technologies is a Hong Kong-based global fintech group providing innovative digital financial services to enterprises through its licensed entities. The group is dedicated to building next-generation financial infrastructure that connects traditional finance (Web2) with Web3. As one of the first participants in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) Stablecoin Issuer Sandbox, RD Technologies consistently balances compliance with innovation. To date, the group has raised over US$90 million in total funding. Its investors include prominent industry and strategic figures such as HashKey Group, HSG (Sequoia China), ZA Global, Solana Foundation, Guotai Junan International, China Harbour, Bright Venture Capital, Hivemind Capital, Eternal Digital, Junshi Investment, and Aptos Labs.

Disclaimer This material is provided for general information only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation or investment advice in respect of any securities, tokenised assets, stablecoins or financial products, nor a public offering, solicitation or invitation to invest in any jurisdiction. It is intended only for professional investors meeting applicable legal and regulatory requirements (where applicable). Non-professional investors should not rely on its contents in making any investment decisions. Regulated activities that require a licence are provided only by entities within the group holding the relevant licences within the scope permitted by their licences, and are subject to applicable laws and regulations. The on-chain infrastructure, protocol frameworks, technology platforms and related collaboration arrangements described herein are technical infrastructure or technical service platforms; they are not licensed corporations of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, and their activities do not themselves constitute regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Any reference to a platform, product, service, business scenario or collaboration arrangement is for illustration only and should not be regarded as any commercial commitment, service assurance or future business arrangement; descriptions of application scenarios such as cross-border trade, corporate payments, treasury management, trade finance, corporate treasury management, on-chain settlement and on-chain finance reflect only potential application directions or technical exploration. Whether the relevant projects can be implemented depends on technical conditions, market demand, collaboration arrangements and regulatory requirements. The issuance, reserve management, redemption and related compliance matters of any stablecoin referred to herein (where applicable) are the responsibility of the relevant issuer and service providers; the HashKey Group and its related entities do not participate. Stablecoins, tokenised assets and digital assets all involve risks; their prices and values may fluctuate significantly, and investors may lose all or part of their principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance. Before making any investment decision, investors should review the relevant product documents and risk disclosures and seek independent professional advice. This material has not been reviewed or approved by any regulatory authority. In the event of any ambiguity or inconsistency between the Chinese and English versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

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