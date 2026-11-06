Uganda Rethinks Financial Inclusion as Weak Borrowing Skills and Digital Risks Expose Deeper Gaps

Uganda is redefining its financial inclusion agenda around a fundamental challenge: access to financial services does not necessarily equip people to make informed financial decisions. With the launch of its Strategy for Financial Literacy (2026–2031), the government is seeking to address weaknesses in borrowing practices, financial planning, digital safety and the delivery of financial education, particularly among communities traditionally underserved by financial institutions.

Unveiled by the Bank of Uganda on October 30, 2026, in Kampala during World Savings Day celebrations, the strategy was developed with support from the International Labour Organization (ILO). It prioritises women, young people, refugees, persons with disabilities and rural populations, while placing greater emphasis on financial capability, consumer protection and coordinated implementation.

The initiative follows an assessment of Uganda's previous financial literacy strategy, which revealed that progress in basic money management had not been matched by comparable improvements in more complex financial decisions. The resulting policy shift raises a larger question about whether expanding financial participation can deliver lasting economic benefits without strengthening people's ability to manage the opportunities and risks involved.

Financial access is expanding the policy agenda beyond saving and budgeting

Uganda's previous financial literacy framework, covering 2019–2024, achieved its strongest improvements in saving and budgeting, according to an end-of-term evaluation supported by the ILO. However, financial education remained unevenly distributed, while responsible borrowing, insurance uptake and long-term planning continued to present difficulties.

These differences reveal why financial literacy cannot be assessed through basic money management alone. A person may understand household budgeting yet struggle to evaluate borrowing costs, anticipate repayment obligations or determine whether an insurance product meets their needs. Such gaps can limit the practical value of financial services even when they are accessible.

The 2026–2031 framework seeks to address these shortcomings through education covering investment, financial risk, responsible credit use and longer-term financial decisions. Its design also reflects an important distinction between teaching financial concepts and enabling individuals to apply them under different economic circumstances.

Delivery arrangements are consequently receiving greater attention. Schools, workplaces and community groups will serve as channels for financial education, complemented by media and digital platforms. Trained facilitators and standardised educational content are intended to improve consistency across programmes that previously operated through fragmented projects.

The emphasis on underserved populations adds another dimension to implementation. Refugees, rural households, women, young people and persons with disabilities may encounter different barriers to accessing and understanding financial products. Reaching these groups will require more than expanding programme numbers; educational approaches must also accommodate their circumstances.

Digital finance exposes the limits of knowledge without consumer safeguards

Digital financial literacy occupies a central position in Uganda's revised strategy, reflecting the need to equip users with skills extending beyond conventional banking transactions. Safe mobile money practices, fraud recognition, personal data protection and understanding digital loan charges are among the priorities identified for the coming five years.

The focus highlights a potential disconnect between the convenience of digital financial services and consumers' ability to evaluate associated risks. Completing a mobile transaction or obtaining digital credit does not automatically establish that users understand security threats, repayment conditions or the financial consequences of their decisions.

Uganda's approach combines educational interventions with greater awareness of fraud-reporting and complaint channels. Tools designed to function on basic mobile phones are also intended to extend financial education beyond users of more advanced digital devices, supporting the strategy's wider inclusion objectives.

However, improving awareness and establishing effective consumer protection are separate challenges. Financial education can help individuals identify suspicious activity or understand borrowing costs, but its effectiveness also depends on whether users can access appropriate mechanisms for reporting problems and seeking assistance.

The strategy introduces a more demanding standard for evaluating progress. Participation in educational activities may demonstrate programme reach, while evidence of improved decision-making, safer financial practices and stronger understanding of consumer rights would offer a clearer indication of whether financial capability is advancing.

Uganda's implementation test lies in coordination, accountability and measurable outcomes

Institutional weaknesses identified during the previous strategy explain why coordination has become a prominent feature of the new framework. The earlier evaluation found that financial education initiatives were largely project-based, with limited coordination and no unified system for measuring results across implementing organisations.

Under the revised arrangements, the Bank of Uganda will coordinate implementation, supported by policy leadership from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. Government bodies, financial institutions and development partners will participate, with stronger coordination planned between national and district levels.

An agricultural lending initiative supported through the ILO's PROSPECTS programme illustrates the relationship between financial access and practical support. Opportunity Bank Uganda Limited developed a loan product for refugees and host communities in Isingiro and Nakivale, combining financial services with literacy and technical assistance.

Between December 2025 and April 2026, the initiative recorded 684 borrowers, comprising 403 women and 281 men, alongside US$2.81 million in financing leveraged. Programme reporting linked financial literacy and technical support to improved loan uptake and repayment, although comparative repayment figures were not provided.

The product has since been incorporated into the bank's systems and is being extended to additional settlements. Its experience offers a model for integrating financial education with lending, although borrower participation and financing volumes alone cannot establish improvements in household incomes or long-term financial security.

For Uganda's national strategy, the decisive challenge will be demonstrating results across populations and institutions rather than relying primarily on educational coverage. Harmonised monitoring, consistent reporting and sustained cooperation will be essential to identifying whether persistent weaknesses in borrowing, insurance awareness and financial planning are being addressed.

The next five years will test whether Uganda can convert financial education into stronger everyday financial decisions. Its revised strategy establishes a broader framework for inclusion, but its success will ultimately depend on measurable improvements in capability, protection and financial resilience among the communities it intends to reach.