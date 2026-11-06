Fishing Subsidies, Plastic Waste: WTO's Plan for a More Sustainable Ocean

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has called for stronger international cooperation to protect marine biodiversity and support economic growth in coastal and island communities that depend heavily on ocean resources. Speaking at an event titled "Trade, Biodiversity and the Ocean Economy: Pathways to Resilience" on 5 November, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasized that global trade rules can help countries develop their ocean economies without damaging marine ecosystems. The event, jointly organized by Belgium, Fiji and Portugal at the WTO, highlighted the importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing environmental challenges and strengthening economic opportunities linked to the world's oceans.

The global ocean economy is valued at approximately $2.6 trillion and supports around 133 million jobs, making it an important source of employment, food security and international trade. More than 80% of goods traded worldwide are transported by sea, demonstrating how strongly international commerce depends on healthy oceans and reliable maritime systems. Okonjo-Iweala warned that declining marine biodiversity threatens these economic activities and the livelihoods of millions of people who depend on fishing, shipping and other ocean-related industries.

Protecting marine ecosystems and supporting economic prosperity should be treated as connected priorities because the future of ocean-based industries depends on the health of the natural resources they use. The WTO chief emphasized that international trade agreements and cooperation between countries can help protect shared marine resources and create better opportunities for coastal communities. She also noted that 72% of global merchandise trade continues to take place under WTO most-favoured-nation terms, demonstrating the continued importance of common international trade rules amid geopolitical uncertainty.

WTO Fisheries Agreement Strengthens Protection of Marine Resources

The WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, which entered into force in September 2025, represents an important step toward reducing financial support for fishing activities that damage marine ecosystems. As the organization's first agreement with environmental sustainability at its core, it prohibits subsidies linked to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, fishing of overfished stocks and fishing on unregulated high seas. These restrictions are intended to prevent harmful government support from worsening pressure on fish populations and threatening the economic future of communities that depend on marine resources.

Okonjo-Iweala urged WTO members to complete the remaining fisheries subsidies negotiations, commonly known as "Fish 2," to strengthen international rules governing harmful fishing subsidies. The additional negotiations are expected to build on the existing agreement and improve efforts to protect fish stocks through stronger subsidy disciplines. Continued cooperation among governments could help safeguard marine biodiversity and support the long-term sustainability of fishing activities that provide food and income to millions of people.

Trade Policies Can Help Coastal Economies Expand Their Opportunities

Coastal and island economies need better access to technology, professional skills, infrastructure and financing to earn greater economic benefits from their marine resources. Okonjo-Iweala stressed that these countries should have more opportunities to process ocean-based products, obtain necessary certifications and reach international markets instead of relying mainly on lower-value economic activities. Stronger investment in processing facilities and trade-related infrastructure could help local businesses expand production, develop competitive products and create employment opportunities.

The WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement provides tools for speeding up cross-border trade, which is particularly valuable for seafood and other perishable products that require efficient customs procedures. The WTO Dialogue on Plastics Pollution examines trade-related challenges involving single-use plastics and access to waste-management technologies, addressing an important source of marine pollution. Discussions on environmental sustainability, green goods and services, along with initiatives such as the Enhanced Integrated Framework and the Standards and Trade Development Facility, offer additional support for countries seeking stronger participation in sustainable international trade.

Global Partnerships Needed to Build a Sustainable Ocean Economy

International partnerships are becoming increasingly important for addressing the economic and environmental challenges facing marine ecosystems, particularly where trade, biodiversity conservation and public health concerns overlap. Okonjo-Iweala highlighted the Geneva Nexus, an informal knowledge-sharing initiative established in June 2026 by Portugal's Permanent Mission and several other diplomatic missions to the United Nations in Geneva. The initiative encourages cooperation on ocean governance, international trade, biodiversity, health and food security by bringing together organizations with different areas of expertise.

The Geneva Nexus has organized discussions involving the World Health Organization, Food and Agriculture Organization, United Nations Environment Programme, WTO, UN Trade and Development and World Intellectual Property Organization. Conservation organizations, including the International Union for Conservation of Nature and World Wide Fund for Nature, have also participated in discussions connecting environmental protection with economic development. These partnerships provide opportunities for institutions to exchange knowledge, coordinate priorities and identify practical measures that support sustainable ocean management.

Okonjo-Iweala called on international organizations and governments to turn existing partnerships, expertise and trade instruments into practical actions that deliver benefits for coastal economies and marine ecosystems. Her keynote address was followed by a panel discussion featuring experts from Geneva Nexus partner organizations, moderated by Yuvan Beejadhur, Senior Advisor to the WTO Director-General. The discussions emphasized that protecting ocean biodiversity and strengthening international trade require coordinated efforts that can preserve marine resources, support livelihoods and create sustainable economic opportunities for future generations.