China opens anti-dumping probe into EU para-aramid filament yarn imports

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 12:53 IST
China opens anti-dumping probe into EU para-aramid filament yarn imports

​China's ​Commerce ‌Ministry said on Friday ​it had launched ‌an anti-dumping investigation into imports of para-aramid filament yarns from ‌the European Union, according ‌to a notice. Para-aramid filament is a high-strength, lightweight synthetic ⁠fibre ​known ⁠for being heat resistant, tough, ⁠and durable. It is widely ​used in optical cables, ballistic ⁠fabrics, protective gear, automotive components ⁠and ​aerospace applications.

The investigation is expected to conclude ⁠by November 6, 2027, subject ⁠to ⁠a possible six-month extension.

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