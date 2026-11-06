China opens anti-dumping probe into EU para-aramid filament yarn imports
China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it had launched an anti-dumping investigation into imports of para-aramid filament yarns from the European Union, according to a notice. Para-aramid filament is a high-strength, lightweight synthetic fibre known for being heat resistant, tough, and durable. It is widely used in optical cables, ballistic fabrics, protective gear, automotive components and aerospace applications.
The investigation is expected to conclude by November 6, 2027, subject to a possible six-month extension.