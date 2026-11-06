Calcutta HC restrains state election commission from issuing notifications for Kolkata municipal polls

The directive was issued by a vacation division bench comprising Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Justice Arjun Roy Mukherjee.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 12:57 IST
Calcutta HC restrains state election commission from issuing notifications for Kolkata municipal polls
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Friday issued an interim order restraining the State Election Commission (SEC) from issuing any notifications related to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections until the pending case is resolved. The directive was issued by a vacation division bench comprising Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Justice Arjun Roy Mukherjee.

The court's interim order comes amid legal proceedings concerning the fresh delimitation of wards in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. As per the directive, the State Election Commission cannot issue any notifications concerning the municipal elections until the matter is finally resolved by the court.

This comes after the West Bengal Congress wrote to the State's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking correction of alleged irregularities in the delimitation of wards. A petition was filed earlier challenging the decision of the West Bengal government to increase the number of wards in KMC. The number has been increased from 144 to 209 ahead of the upcoming polls.

On this basis, the Calcutta High Court has now said that the State Election Commission can't call for KMC polls until the delimitation matter is decided. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
2
Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits for Local Businesses

Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits...

Mozambique
3
AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sweep

AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sw...

Global
4
FACTBOX-From transgender rights to a billionaire tax: results of key midterm ballot measures

FACTBOX-From transgender rights to a billionaire tax: results of key midterm...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

Why South Korea's Falling Birth Rate Is Becoming a Major Challenge for Businesses and Government

Retirement at Risk: OECD Says $78 Trillion in Pension Assets Cannot Guarantee Financial Security

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026