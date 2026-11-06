RegenOrthoSport Hits Landmark 1,000+ Non-Surgical AVN Procedures in India

HT Syndication Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6: RegenOrthoSport, a leader in non-surgical regenerative orthopedics, has achieved a milestone as the first regenerative non-surgical orthopedic hospital in India to complete over 1,000 joint-preservation procedures for Avascular Necrosis (AVN) of the hip.

AVN, or bone infarction, starves bone tissue of blood flow, causing hip joint collapse, primarily striking active adults aged 20 to 45. While traditional advanced cases required major total hip replacements, RegenOrthoSport’s image-guided cellular protocols stimulate natural revascularization and bone repair to save the natural joint without invasive surgery or prolonged downtime. "Reaching 1,000 successful AVN procedures proves that early joint preservation is highly effective as a first-line treatment over artificial replacements," said Dr. Venkatesh Movva, Founder and Medical Director. Spearheaded by Dr. Anand Alluru, who personally performed the vast majority of these procedures, the center achieves high joint-retention rates for early-to-mid stage AVN patients across its clinics in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Dallas.

About RegenOrthoSport Founded by Dr. Venkatesh Movva, RegenOrthoSport is a premier medical center specializing in non-surgical orthopedics, regenerative medicine and sports performance rehabilitation, with clinics in India and the United States.

RegenOrthoSport delivers advanced non-surgical treatments for spine, joint, and sports injuries using cutting-edge interventional orthobiologics. Web: www.regenorthosport.in | Call: +91 9676948899 | Email: info@regenorthosport.in

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