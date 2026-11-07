Noel N. Tata to retire as Titan Vice-Chairman on November 12 upon turning 70

Noel N. Tata will retire as Director and Vice-Chairman of Titan Company Limited on November 12, 2026, upon attaining the age of 70 years, in accordance with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines, the company said in a regulatory filing.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 10:00 IST
Noel N. Tata to retire as Titan Vice-Chairman on November 12 upon turning 70
Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Noel N. Tata will retire as Director and Vice-Chairman of Titan Company Limited on November 12, 2026, upon attaining the age of 70 years, in accordance with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines, the company said in an exchange filing. In an exchange disclosure dated November 5, Titan said Tata would retire from the office of Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director and Vice-Chairman with effect from November 12.

The retirement is in line with the Tata Group's governance guidelines, which prescribe 70 years as the retirement age for Non-Executive, Non-Independent Directors. Tata, who was appointed to Titan's board in March 2022, has been associated with the Tata Group for over four decades and holds leadership positions across several group companies.

He currently serves as Chairman of Trent Limited, Voltas Limited and Tata Investment Corporation Limited, while also holding the position of Vice-Chairman at Tata Steel. He is also Chairman of Tata International Limited and serves as Chairman of Tata Trusts. The development raises questions about whether the age-based retirement provision will lead to changes in his board positions across other Tata Group companies.

However, Titan's November 5 filing only announces his retirement from its own board and does not indicate any decision regarding his positions in other group companies. As per publicly available company disclosures, Tata was listed as Vice-Chairman of Tata Steel and Chairman of Trent, Voltas and Tata Investment Corporation in the respective corporate records and board profiles reviewed for this report. No corresponding retirement announcement from these companies has been established through the filings reviewed.

The cessation from Titan's board will take effect on November 12, the company said. (ANI)

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