Noel Tata to become Voltas Chairman Emeritus as Sunil D'Souza takes over from Nov 12

Voltas is set to undergo a leadership transition with Sunil Alaric D'Souza taking over as Chairman from November 12, as Noel N. Tata retires upon attaining the age of 70 in line with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines, the company said in an exchange filing.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 10:08 IST
Noel Tata to become Voltas Chairman Emeritus as Sunil D'Souza takes over from Nov 12
Noel Tata, Chairman Tata Trust (Photo/@Tata Trusts). Image Credit: ANI

Voltas is set to undergo a leadership transition with Sunil Alaric D'Souza taking over as Chairman from November 12, as Noel N. Tata retires upon attaining the age of 70 in line with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines, the company said in an exchange filing. The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on November 6, approved Noel Tata's retirement from the office of Chairman and Director with effect from the close of business hours on November 11, 2026. He will subsequently assume the position of Chairman Emeritus from November 12.

Tata has been associated with Voltas since 2003. The company said his leadership, strategic guidance and contribution had played an important role in shaping its growth trajectory, strengthening its market position and creating sustainable value. The Board also appointed Sunil Alaric D'Souza as the new Chairman with effect from November 12. D'Souza is an existing Director on the company's board.

The company has also outlined a separate leadership transition at the managing director level, with Mukundan Menon C.P. scheduled to complete his tenure on May 24, 2027, and retire from the company's services on the same date, in accordance with the Tata Group's retirement policy for Executive Directors. As part of the succession process, the Board has approved the appointment of Jayant Balan, currently Head of the Room Air Conditioner Business, as an Additional Director and Managing Director for five years beginning May 25, 2027, subject to shareholder approval.

Balan has been redesignated as Head – Room Air Conditioner Business and Managing Director Designate until his appointment takes effect. He joined the Tata Group in 1999 through the Tata Administrative Service and moved to Voltas in 2001. He has held leadership positions across manufacturing, supply chain, strategy, international operations and consumer durables. The Board has also approved the appointment of Venkatesalu Palaniswamy, Managing Director of Trent Limited, as an Additional Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Voltas with effect from November 12, 2026.

The appointments and retirements form part of a broader leadership transition across the company's board and executive management. Noel Tata's retirement from Voltas follows his scheduled exit from the boards of Trent and Titan, also upon attaining the age of 70 and in accordance with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines. Trent announced his retirement as Chairman and Director with effect from the close of business hours on November 11, 2026, appointing him Chairman Emeritus from November 12. Titan had separately announced that he would retire as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director and Vice-Chairman with effect from November 12. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
2
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey
3
Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Global
4
Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in wind-down

Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

Nepal's Tax System Faces Major Overhaul as IMF Calls for Smarter Revenue Policies and Reforms

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026