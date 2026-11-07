"He helped me quite a lot": Morkel recalls Shami's dressing-room influence

Former South Africa pacer and India bowling coach Morne Morkel has paid tribute to Mohammed Shami following the latter's decision to retire from Test cricket, recalling how the Indian speedster helped him adapt to the dressing-room environment when he joined the team.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 10:08 IST
"He helped me quite a lot": Morkel recalls Shami's dressing-room influence
Mohammed Shami (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former South Africa pacer and India bowling coach Morne Morkel has paid tribute to Mohammed Shami following the latter's decision to retire from Test cricket, recalling how the Indian speedster helped him adapt to the dressing-room environment when he joined the team. Morkel, who joined head coach Gautam Gambhir's coaching staff in 2024, credited Shami with helping him understand the team's culture and overcome the language barrier.

While the two never had the opportunity to work together in the Test setup, they shared a brief stint during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which marked Shami's final appearance for India. "I was quite fortunate when I first started with the group for Shami to be a part of the team. I was quite lucky when I joined for him to bring sort of the Indian language into the dressing room. He helped me quite a lot. So sad a day to see him go," Morkel said.

Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a career that saw him become one of India’s most dependable fast bowlers across conditions and on the biggest stages. The 36-year-old announced his retirement through an Instagram post, bringing an end to his illustrious Test career. Renowned for his ability to generate seam movement and extract swing with both the new and old balls, Shami finishes with 229 wickets from 64 Tests, including six five-wicket hauls.

Since making his Test debut against the West Indies in 2013, Shami has quickly established himself as a mainstay of India's pace attack. His effectiveness in challenging overseas conditions was particularly noteworthy, with 145 wickets coming in 41 away Tests at an average of 30.33. His final Test appearance came in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia. Although injuries disrupted various phases of his career, Shami remained a key contributor to India's success with the ball across formats. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
2
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey
3
Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Global
4
Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in wind-down

Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

Nepal's Tax System Faces Major Overhaul as IMF Calls for Smarter Revenue Policies and Reforms

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026