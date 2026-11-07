IFC's $20 Million Partnership Could Transform Poultry Production in Kyrgyzstan

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is providing a second loan of up to $10 million equivalent in Kyrgyz soms to Adal Azyk LLC and its subsidiaries to expand poultry production and strengthen food security in the Kyrgyz Republic. The company, known for its popular Toyboss brand, is one of the country's leading meat processing and poultry producers, supplying food to local markets and supporting agricultural businesses. The new investment is expected to increase domestic meat production, reduce dependence on imported poultry and create employment opportunities for people living in rural communities.

The financing will support the expansion of Adal Azyk's poultry operations, including the completion of a new feed mill and the development of a broiler farm in Kemin district. These facilities will help the company increase production capacity, improve its supply of poultry feed and build stronger connections between farmers, meat processors and local distributors. Expanding these operations could make locally produced poultry more widely available to Kyrgyz households and strengthen the country's ability to meet its growing food needs.

This latest financing brings IFC's total investment package for Adal Azyk's expansion programme to up to $20 million in local currency, following the announcement of the first phase in July 2025. The investment represents a major step in the company's plans to develop a fully integrated food production system that connects farming, processing and distribution. IFC's continued support is expected to strengthen the country's agribusiness sector by encouraging local production, improving supply chains and generating economic opportunities across rural districts.

New Poultry Facilities to Increase Domestic Food Production

The planned feed mill and broiler farm in Kemin district are central to Adal Azyk's efforts to produce more poultry meat within the Kyrgyz Republic and strengthen its domestic agricultural supply chain. The feed mill will support the company's poultry farming operations, and the new broiler farm will provide additional capacity for raising chickens for meat production. Together, these investments are expected to make the company's operations more integrated and reduce the need to rely on imported poultry products.

Adal Azyk CEO Myrzabek Orumbaev described the second financing as an important milestone in the company's transition toward a fully integrated farm-to-table production model. He said the investment would help expand production, strengthen local supply chains and provide safe, high-quality food to more families across the country. The partnership also reflects the company's commitment to improving corporate governance, maintaining transparency and meeting high standards of food safety.

Nearly 3,900 Jobs Expected Across the Poultry Supply Chain

The project is expected to support nearly 3,900 direct, indirect and induced jobs across the poultry value chain, creating employment opportunities within the company and through businesses connected to its operations. More than 250 new direct jobs are expected to be created at Adal Azyk, with approximately 730 temporary jobs anticipated during the construction of the new facilities. Farmers, food processors, distributors and other local businesses could also benefit from increased commercial activity as poultry production expands.

Wagner Albuquerque de Almeida, IFC's Regional Industry Director for Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Services in the Middle East and Central Asia, highlighted the importance of developing domestic agribusiness to improve food security and strengthen rural economies. He explained that the project would create jobs in rural districts, help local farmers participate in modern commercial supply chains and reduce the country's dependence on food imports. The investment could provide wider economic benefits by helping agricultural businesses expand their operations and connecting rural producers with larger food markets.

Local Currency Financing and Expert Support to Strengthen Agribusiness

Beyond financing the new facilities, IFC is providing advisory support to help Adal Azyk improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and strengthen corporate and family governance practices. The advisory programme also covers animal health and biosecurity, which are essential for protecting poultry farms against disease and maintaining safe food production standards. These improvements are expected to support more efficient operations and help the company develop a resilient and responsible poultry production business.

The investment is supported by the International Development Association's Private Sector Window (IDA PSW) Local Currency Facility, which helps reduce currency-related financial risks and provides access to local currency financing that is otherwise difficult to obtain through domestic commercial banks. Borrowing in Kyrgyz soms can help Adal Azyk manage its financial obligations more effectively without taking on the same level of exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations associated with foreign currency loans. With expanded production facilities, employment opportunities and technical support, the project is expected to contribute to a stronger domestic poultry industry and a more reliable food supply for families across the Kyrgyz Republic.