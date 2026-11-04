From Ageing Tractors to Smarter Farms: IFC Backs Central Asia's Machinery Upgrade

Farmers in Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic are set to benefit from improved access to modern agricultural machinery, repair services and technical training through a major financing agreement involving the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Eurasia Group has secured an initial $18 million commitment, with the potential for total financing to reach $33 million, to expand its agricultural equipment distribution and maintenance network across both countries. The investment is expected to improve agricultural productivity, strengthen food security and support approximately 1,600 direct and indirect jobs in local economies.

The financing will help Eurasia Group develop four modern, energy-efficient service and distribution centres, bringing equipment maintenance and technical assistance closer to farming communities. Three facilities will be established in Kazakhstan, covering Astana, Pavlodar and Petropavlovsk, with a fourth centre planned for Bishkek in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Bishkek facility will become the country's first dedicated John Deere service centre, giving local farmers better access to professional maintenance, spare parts and agricultural technology.

Agriculture provides employment and income for millions of people across Central Asia, making reliable farming equipment essential for rural livelihoods and food production. Many farmers continue to depend on outdated machinery that consumes more fuel, increases operating expenses and limits the amount of land they can cultivate efficiently. The IFC-backed expansion is expected to reach approximately 1,700 additional farmers, helping them access modern equipment, faster repairs and technical knowledge that can improve their farming operations.

IFC Financing to Strengthen Agricultural Equipment Networks

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is initially committing $18 million to the project, including $15 million for Kazakhstan and $3 million for the Kyrgyz Republic. An additional $15 million could become available for Kazakhstan to support further expansion, bringing the potential financing package to $33 million. The funding will be provided in euros and local currencies, helping Eurasia Group reduce exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations and manage its investment costs.

Eurasia Group has operated as the region's exclusive John Deere dealer since 2002 and currently employs more than 600 people across its business operations. Its expansion will strengthen distribution networks and create more convenient access to machinery servicing, reducing the difficulties farmers face when equipment breaks down during important agricultural activities. Company President and CEO Mustafa Sahin described the expansion into new locations, particularly the first dedicated service centre in the Kyrgyz Republic, as an important milestone for the business and the farming communities it serves.

Modern Farming Technology to Support Jobs and Rural Livelihoods

Improving access to agricultural equipment is expected to generate economic opportunities beyond machinery sales, with approximately 1,600 full-time equivalent direct and indirect jobs supported through the investment. Farmers will benefit from training programmes, digital tools and technology transfer designed to strengthen their technical skills and improve the efficiency of agricultural operations. More reliable maintenance services could help reduce machinery downtime, allowing farming businesses to manage production costs and respond more effectively to changing weather conditions.

Workforce development forms another important part of Eurasia Group's expansion plans, with the company seeking to improve workplace safety and create more career opportunities for women. Women currently account for approximately 26 per cent of the company's workforce, highlighting the opportunity to strengthen their participation in agricultural equipment services and technical occupations. IFC Regional Industry Director Wagner Albuquerque de Almeida emphasised that modern farm services can improve agricultural yields, support rural employment and help farming communities manage increasingly unpredictable weather conditions.

Energy-Efficient Service Centres to Reduce Agricultural Emissions

Environmental improvements are a key component of the investment, with all four planned service centres expected to meet IFC's EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) green building certification standard. The energy-efficient facilities are designed to reduce energy consumption by 20 per cent, helping Eurasia Group lower operating costs and reduce the environmental impact of its infrastructure. The project is expected to avoid approximately 1,674 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, demonstrating how agricultural service expansion can incorporate cleaner infrastructure.

The partnership brings together agricultural modernisation, workforce training and environmental improvements to address several challenges facing farming communities in Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic. Better access to machinery, spare parts and technical assistance is expected to help farmers improve productivity, reduce operating difficulties and strengthen the reliability of local food production. With new service centres and expanded training opportunities, the investment could support stronger rural economies and encourage more efficient agricultural practices across Central Asia.