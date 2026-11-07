BBD Ambrosia Unveiled: Luxury 4 BHK and 5 BHK Villas in BBD Green City, Lucknow

BusinessWire India Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7: BBD Ambrosia, a new luxury villa project in Lucknow, has been unveiled by Viraj Constructions Pvt. Ltd. (VCPL), a BBD Group company. The gated community of 231 premium 4 BHK and 5 BHK villas is spread over 24 acres in BBD Green City, a 318-acre township in Lucknow.

Shri Viraj Sagar Das, Chairman, and Smt. Devansi Sagar Das unveiled the project on Saturday, 31 October 2026, at a launch event at ITC Fortune Park BBD, Lucknow. The event was attended by Shri Amit Srivastava, other dignitaries and about 200 of the city's channel partners and real estate brokers. Shri Brijesh Pandey, Head of Sales, presented the project. BBD Ambrosia is planned as a low-density villa community, with about 10 villas per acre. About 60% of the project is green and open area, with a 66,000 sq ft hexagonal multipurpose park at its centre. BBD Green City itself includes 100 acres of greenery, according to the developer.

"BBD Ambrosia is unique in its location, build quality and lifestyle," said Shri Brijesh Pandey. "It is a green project in the heart of the city, where all daily conveniences are only a short distance away. It is designed for discerning customers who want green, sustainable and signature premium living." The 4 BHK villa has a built-up area of about 3,100 sq ft and a carpet area of 2,589 sq ft, on a 9 x 18 m (1,743 sq ft) plot. It has four bedrooms, a lounge, a party hall, a terrace, a servant room and parking for two cars. The 5 BHK villa comes with a lift and has a built-up area of about 4,500 sq ft and a carpet area of 3,567 sq ft, on a 10 x 20 m (2,152 sq ft) plot. It has five bedrooms, a foyer, a lounge, a party hall, terraces, a servant's room and parking for two cars. The villas have a floor-to-floor height of 12 feet.

Amenities at BBD Ambrosia include 24x7 gated security, three-layer security with CCTV, a community clubhouse, a central park and patio, a kids' area and play zone, and a nature walk and jogging track. The company says demand for luxury living in Lucknow has grown steadily over the last three to four years. Development work has started on site, and completion is expected in about 2.5 years. Phase 1 has been launched, and Phase 2 is planned for launch by March 2027. BBD Ambrosia is registered under UP RERA, No. UPRERAPRJ584925/08/2026.

With spacious 4 BHK and 5 BHK villas, a lift in every 5 BHK villa, 12-foot floor-to-floor heights, about 60% green and open space and round-the-clock gated security, BBD Ambrosia brings low-density, premium villa living to BBD Green City, Lucknow. Frequently asked questions about BBD Ambrosia

What is BBD Ambrosia? BBD Ambrosia is a luxury villa project in Lucknow with 231 premium 4 BHK and 5 BHK villas on 24 acres, developed by Viraj Constructions Pvt. Ltd., a BBD Group company.

Where is BBD Ambrosia located? BBD Ambrosia is located in BBD Green City, a 318-acre township in Lucknow.

What villa sizes are available at BBD Ambrosia? BBD Ambrosia offers 4 BHK villas with a built-up area of about 3,100 sq ft and 5 BHK villas with a lift and a built-up area of about 4,500 sq ft. The villas have a floor-to-floor height of 12 feet.

What amenities does BBD Ambrosia offer? Amenities include 24x7 gated security, three-layer security with CCTV, a community clubhouse, a 66,000 sq ft central park and patio, a kids' area and play zone, and a nature walk and jogging track.

When was BBD Ambrosia launched? BBD Ambrosia was unveiled by Shri Viraj Sagar Das, Chairman, and Smt. Devansi Sagar Das on 31 October 2026 at ITC Fortune Park BBD, Lucknow.

When will BBD Ambrosia be completed? Development work has started on site and completion is expected in about 2.5 years. Phase 2 is planned for launch by March 2027.

Is BBD Ambrosia RERA registered? Yes. BBD Ambrosia is registered under UP RERA, No. UPRERAPRJ584925/08/2026.

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