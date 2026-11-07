New Zealand election voting ends, early results due shortly

Early ‌results in ​New Zealand general election show the race is tight with both the largest political parties National ‌and Labour sitting neck and neck. Results from the Electoral Commission show that with 5.7% of the results counted, the National Party has 31.58% of the party vote ‌and Labour has 28.37% of the vote.

According to the results, Opportunity ‌will top the 5% threshold for the party to enter parliament and could be in a kingmaker position. It is currently polling at 5.6%. While New Zealand’s Electoral Commission expects ⁠to ​report preliminary results from ⁠50% of voting places by 10 p.m. (0900 GMT), there may be no new government ⁠until after official results are released on November 27 and coalition negotiations are concluded.

New Zealand ​switched to a mixed member proportional system in 1996, which means ⁠people vote for both the party and a local constituency candidate. There are 71 constituency seats ⁠and ​at least 49 party seats and a party or coalition needs a majority to form a government.

Special votes, which include those from ⁠overseas voters or people outside their electorate, will not be included in the vote ⁠count until ⁠November 27. Historically, special votes have favoured the left, with parties on the right losing support following the count.