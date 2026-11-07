Full emergency declared at Bengaluru Airport after hijack threat note found on Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight

IndiGo flight 6E-451 was en route from Bengaluru to Lucknow when crew members detected the threatening note inside the aircraft's washroom. Adhering to strict safety protocols, the pilots immediately turned the aircraft back to Bengaluru to initiate security procedures.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 23:09 IST
Full emergency declared at Bengaluru Airport after hijack threat note found on Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight
Indigo flight (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 7 (ANI): A full emergency was declared at Kempegowda International Airport (Terminal 1) in Bengaluru on Saturday after a suspected hijack threat message was discovered inside the lavatory of an IndiGo flight scheduled for Lucknow. IndiGo flight 6E-451 was en route from Bengaluru to Lucknow when crew members detected the threatening note inside the aircraft's washroom. Adhering to strict safety protocols, the pilots immediately turned the aircraft back to Bengaluru to initiate security procedures.

Upon landing, airport security personnel and aviation law enforcement authorities took control of the aircraft, isolating it to execute thorough anti-sabotage and safety sweeps. An investigation is currently underway to identify the origin and author of the threat message found on board.

Addressing the security threat, an IndiGo spokesperson issued an official press statement. "A security threat was reported onboard IndiGo flight 6E 451, operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow on 07 November 2026. In line with Standard Operating Procedure, the relevant authorities were informed immediately and the pilots decided to return to origin to carry out the necessary security checks, as per protocol," read the statement.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. The flight will resume its journey after receiving the requisite clearances. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft remain our utmost priority," added the statement. Ground personnel are providing refreshments and updates to affected passengers while authorities complete the mandatory safety clearances required for the flight to resume its journey to Lucknow. (ANI)

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