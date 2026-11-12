Hoora Technologies' Leasing Programme Receives Encouraging Response, Company Set to Launch Hubs in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru

VMPL Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Hoora Technologies, a technology-led vehicle care services platform, has received an encouraging response to its recently introduced Leasing Programme, designed to make participation in India's growing vehicle care industry more accessible through a structured earning model.

The programme has attracted interest from purchasers and partners who appreciate the combination of defined minimum monthly payouts and the opportunity to benefit from higher earnings as business activity scales. Early partner feedback points towards the appeal of having greater visibility over monthly earnings while participating in an expanding automotive services ecosystem. Unlike conventional business models where earnings can be entirely dependent on fluctuating business volumes, Hoora's Leasing Programme offers a defined minimum payout during the applicable guaranteed-payout period, followed by a revenue-sharing arrangement. This structure is designed to provide partners with greater income visibility and reduce their exposure to fluctuations in business performance, while retaining the opportunity to participate in future revenue growth. All payouts are subject to the applicable programme terms and conditions.

What Leasing Programme purchasers are saying The encouraging response is also reflected in the feedback for Hoora Franchise purchasers, who have highlighted the structured earning opportunity and the potential to generate better returns through the model.

Harinder Singh, New Delhi "What attracted me to Hoora's Leasing Programme was the opportunity to participate in a growing business without having to manage day-to-day service operations myself. The earning structure is clearly defined, and the potential to earn more as the business scales makes it an interesting opportunity."

Aditya Agrawal, Mumbai "The minimum guaranteed monthly payout during the specified period gives me greater confidence and visibility when evaluating my investment. I also appreciate the opportunity to benefit from revenue sharing after the guaranteed payout phase. It is the combination of predictability and growth potential that made the programme appealing to me."

Hoora set to launch Hubs in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru Building on the positive response to its partner programmes, Hoora Technologies is gearing up for its next phase of expansion. The company is set to launch its Hoora Hubs in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru during November 2026, strengthening its physical presence across three of India's largest metropolitan markets.

The upcoming Hubs will serve as important touchpoints for Hoora's growing partner network, supporting service delivery, partner engagement and the company's broader expansion strategy. The launches mark another milestone in Hoora's ambition to establish a wider, technology-enabled vehicle care ecosystem across India. With its combination of technology-led service delivery, an expanding partner network and multiple participation models, Hoora is working towards making professional vehicle care services more accessible while creating new income-generation and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The encouraging response to the Leasing Programme, coupled with the upcoming expansion into three major metropolitan markets, underlines Hoora's continued focus on scaling its operations and strengthening its presence in India's automotive services industry. With growing interest in Hoora franchise reviews and partner opportunities, company is all set to scale newer heights. About Hoora Technologies

Hoora Technologies is a technology-led vehicle care platform offering a range of automotive cleaning, maintenance and detailing services. Through its app-based service network and partner-led operating model, Hoora aims to make vehicle care more convenient and accessible for customers while creating entrepreneurship and income-generation opportunities for its partners. The company continues to expand its service offerings, partner ecosystem and geographical presence across India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)