French Sport Days 2026: French Sports Expertise Meets India's Growing Ambitions

PRNewswire New Delhi [India], November 13: As India accelerates investment in its sports ecosystem and looks ahead to major international sporting ambitions such as 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Business France is bringing to India a delegation of 6 companies representing expertise developed across major global sporting events, including Paris 2024.

The four-day mission will showcase French capabilities across the sports value chain, including sports infrastructure and venue development, equipment, high-performance sport, event operations, technology and sustainable solutions. Beyond sharing expertise, the initiative is designed to identify concrete opportunities for business partnerships, technology exchange and long-term France–India cooperation. Through a three-city programme across India combining targeted B2B meetings, institutional exchanges, site visits and networking sessions, the French delegation will engage with Indian sports organizations, federations, public authorities, investors and private-sector partners. The objective is to connect French solutions with India's evolving needs and build partnerships that can support the development, and internationalization of India's sports ecosystem.

Decathlon Partners with French Sport Days 2026 Decathlon, a leading French sporting goods company with a longstanding presence in India, joins French Sport Days 2026 as a partner of the initiative.

Its participation reflects the shared ambition to make sport more accessible and contribute to the development of India's sports ecosystem. A delegation of six French Companies Across the Sports Value Chain

French Sport Days 2026 will showcase six French companies, including Decathlon, offering complementary expertise across sports infrastructure and equipment, equestrian facilities, audiovisual production, natural sports turf and venue seating: - FRANCE CHEVAL SERVICES: Specialist in equestrian infrastructure and facilities, covering racecourses, training centers, arenas and stables, from feasibility studies and planning to construction supervision and operational support.

- GROUPE ABÉO: Specialist in sports and leisure equipment, providing solutions for facilities ranging from schools and community sports venues to international competition facilities. - INSYNC FILMS: Paris-based audiovisual production company specializing in sports content, live-event videography, sports presentation, multi-camera production, brand content and motion graphics.

- TEAM GREEN: Specialist in natural-grass sports turf solutions, combining fertilizers, seeds, biostimulants, soil improvers and technologies supporting sports pitch performance and maintenance. - ALCOR EQUIPEMENTS: Specialist in custom modular grandstands and seating systems for sports venues and events, providing both permanent and temporary solutions.

Together, the delegation illustrates the breadth of French expertise available to support the development and operation of modern sports facilities and events. Ahmedabad will be a particularly significant stop. As host city of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the city at the center of India's 2036 Olympic and Paralympic ambition, it is emerging as a key hub for the country's future sports development. France, Country of Honour at FICCI TURF 2026

French Sport Days 2026 will culminate on 20 November in New Delhi at FICCI TURF 2026, the Global Conference on Business of Sports, where France will be featured as Country of Honour. Bringing together policymakers, sports federations, business leaders, investors and other major stakeholders from the Indian sports ecosystem, the conference will provide a high-level platform to showcase capabilities and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

A Broader French Sports Ecosystem Alongside the business delegation, INSEP and Choose Paris Region will participate in French Sport Days 2026, bringing an institutional dimension to the programme, and a complementary expertise in high-performance sport and territorial attractiveness.

Organised by Business France, with Decathlon as a partner, French Sport Days 2026 aims to connect France's recent experience and expertise with India's sporting ambitions and foster concrete partnerships between the two countries. About Business France

Business France is the public consulting business serving the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for fostering export‑led growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating foreign investment in France. It promotes France's firms, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the V.I.E international internship program, which connects businesses and young talent for international assignments.

Business France has more than 1,400 personnel, both in France and in 53 countries throughout the world. In 2025, support from Business France made it possible to generate €2.5 billion in additional export revenues for French SMEs and mid‑size companies, accounting for more than 25,386 jobs created or planned. Business France supported 59% of the 1,878 foreign investment decisions in 2025, accounting for 35,426 projected jobs.

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