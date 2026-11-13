At 93, Artist Ram Gopal Kapur Celebrates Life Through Art with a Solo Exhibition in Gurugram

VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 13: Age is clearly just a number for Ram Gopal Kapur. As he turns 93 on 15 November, the artist, poet, author and former educationist is marking the occasion with a solo exhibition of his paintings titled ‘Kaleidoscope Continues at 93’, at Shailja Art Gallery, Gurugram, from 14 to 18 November 2026.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on 14 November at 5:30 pm by senior artist Ashok Bhowmick. A former principal and recipient of the Delhi State Award for his contribution to education, Kapur rediscovered his passion for painting and writing at the age of 81. Since then, he has remained remarkably active in his creative pursuits, painting, writing and reciting poetry, singing and publishing books.

Over the years, he has authored six books of Hindi poetry and held several exhibitions of his paintings in India and abroad, including at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, and Shailja Art Gallery, Gurugram. He also participated in an international art fair in Greece in 2018. His contributions have been recognised by the Senior Citizens Federation of Haryana, which honoured him with the Gaurav Ratan award. Speaking about his upcoming exhibition, Ram Gopal Kapur said, "For me, age has never been a reason to stop doing what I enjoy. Painting, writing poetry and singing keep me happy and engaged. Every day brings something new to express. As I turn 93, I feel fortunate that I can still pursue my passions and share my work with others. I hope to continue doing so for as long as I can."

Through his paintings and poetry, Kapur draws inspiration from everyday life, human emotions and personal experiences. His work reflects a simple yet thoughtful approach to creativity, reminding us that artistic expression knows no age. Kaleidoscope Continues at 93 is not merely a celebration of a milestone birthday, but a tribute to a life enriched by curiosity, creativity and an enduring enthusiasm for the arts.

Exhibition Details Exhibition: Kaleidoscope Continues at 93

Artist: Ram Gopal Kapur Opening: 14 November 2026, 5:30 pm

Chief Guest: Ashok Bhowmick, Senior Artist Exhibition Dates: 14–18 November 2026

Timings: 14 November, 5:30 pm to 7 pm; 15–18 November, 11 am to 7 pm Venue: Shailja Art Gallery, 514, 5th Floor, Suncity Business Tower, Golf Course Road, Gurugram (near Sector 54 Chowk Rapid Metro Station).

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