India-Thailand trade grows 12.6 pc in FY26, both nations explore UPI-PromptPay linkage at joint trade meet

Bilateral trade between India and Thailand grew by 12.6 per cent to USD 21.49 billion in FY2025-26, with both countries discussing greater cooperation in digital payments, including the linkage of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with Thailand's PromptPay system, according to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday. The discussions took place during the 14th meeting of the India-Thailand Joint Trade Committee (JTC), held in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on November 16.

The meeting was co-chaired by Nitin Kumar Yadav, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Chotima Iemsawasdikul, Director-General, Department of Trade Negotiations, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand. "Both sides noted the encouraging momentum in bilateral trade, which reached USD 21.49 billion in FY 2025–26, registering a growth of 12.6 per cent over the previous year," the ministry said.

According to the release, Thailand accounted for 16.7 per cent of India's total trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). During the meeting, both countries discussed strengthening payment and financial connectivity through the proposed linkage of India's UPI with Thailand's PromptPay, local currency settlement and financial technology (FinTech) cooperation between the Reserve Bank of India and the Bank of Thailand.

The discussions also focused on improving the utilisation of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) and the India-Thailand Early Harvest Scheme. Both sides explored a mechanism for the annual exchange of bilateral trade data and information on the utilisation of trade preferences to identify opportunities for expanding preferential trade and addressing implementation-related challenges.

"They underlined the importance of an early and meaningful conclusion of the AITIGA Review," the ministry said. India also highlighted investment opportunities in infrastructure and logistics, automotive and electric vehicles, food processing and agro-industry, electronics and semiconductors, tourism, hospitality and wellness.

Meanwhile, Thailand presented its "Co-Creation Co-Investment" approach, which India welcomed and agreed to examine further in consultation with the concerned ministries and departments. The two countries also discussed addressing market access challenges, including non-tariff barriers, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, certification processes and regulatory requirements affecting agricultural, livestock and marine products.

Both sides explored cooperation in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, AYUSH, traditional medicine, textiles, plastics, petrochemicals, gems and jewellery, and the services sector. The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to strengthening bilateral economic ties, with officials encouraged to hold working-level discussions before the next JTC meeting, which will be hosted by India. (ANI)