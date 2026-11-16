Soccer-French football chief Diallo to challenge Infantino for FIFA presidency

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 21:02 IST
Soccer-French football chief Diallo to challenge Infantino for FIFA presidency

French Football Federation ​President Philippe Diallo ​will run for ‌the ​FIFA presidency in next March's election with the support ‌of the UEFA member associations represented on the executive committee and the FIFA Council, Europe's governing ‌body said on Monday. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, ‌who will seek re-election at the head of the global soccer body, has faced widespread opposition since ⁠his ​aborted attempt ⁠in July to bring private investors into a new ⁠FIFA commercial entity holding rights linked to competitions ​including the World Cup.

"At a meeting held today ⁠and chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, the ⁠national ​associations represented on the UEFA Executive Committee invited Philippe Diallo, President of the ⁠French Football Federation (FFF), to stand as a candidate in ⁠the ⁠FIFA presidential election in March 2027 and unanimously pledged their full support," ‌a ‌UEFA statement said. (Editing by ​Kevin Liffey)

TRENDING

1
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Global
2
Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

Global
4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Smart AI Makes Risky Calls: Rethinking Trust in Energy Markets and Green Finance

Kenya's Banking Boom Fuels East African Growth, but Rising Financial Risks Threaten Stability

Can Private Investors Save Global Agriculture? UN Report Reveals a Massive Climate Finance Gap

From Dengue to Deadly Heatwaves: How AI Is Changing the Fight Against Climate Health Threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026