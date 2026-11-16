Soccer-French football chief Diallo to challenge Infantino for FIFA presidency

French Football Federation ​President Philippe Diallo ​will run for ‌the ​FIFA presidency in next March's election with the support ‌of the UEFA member associations represented on the executive committee and the FIFA Council, Europe's governing ‌body said on Monday. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, ‌who will seek re-election at the head of the global soccer body, has faced widespread opposition since ⁠his ​aborted attempt ⁠in July to bring private investors into a new ⁠FIFA commercial entity holding rights linked to competitions ​including the World Cup.

"At a meeting held today ⁠and chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, the ⁠national ​associations represented on the UEFA Executive Committee invited Philippe Diallo, President of the ⁠French Football Federation (FFF), to stand as a candidate in ⁠the ⁠FIFA presidential election in March 2027 and unanimously pledged their full support," ‌a ‌UEFA statement said. (Editing by ​Kevin Liffey)