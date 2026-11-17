India's IT services sector may continue to face subdued revenue growth in the remaining months of FY27 as rising adoption of artificial intelligence shifts technology spending towards AI-focused companies and reduces demand for traditional services, according to a report by ICICI Securities. The report said weak revenue growth in the seasonally strong second quarter of FY27 had prompted large IT companies to lower their full-year growth guidance.

It expects pressure from AI-led price reductions, increased spending on AI infrastructure and insourcing to continue weighing on the sector in the near term. “AI revenue growth acceleration” is not yet offsetting the decline in non-AI revenue, the brokerage said, adding that overall growth in IT services could improve only gradually as enterprise adoption of AI increases.

AI-related revenue has reached around 10-11 per cent of total revenue at TCS and Infosys. However, the report noted that growth in these segments has not yet translated into a significant improvement in overall revenue. Sequential revenue growth was weaker than expected for most large-cap companies in Q2FY27. Tech Mahindra was an exception, reporting 2.4 per cent growth in constant currency terms.

Deal activity remained encouraging, with Coforge reporting record fresh order intake of USD 1 billion, up 104 per cent year-on-year. However, the brokerage highlighted that revenue growth continues to lag behind the increase in deal values, particularly among large IT services companies. Profit margins are another concern. Operating margins at the four largest IT services companies have fallen around 100-200 basis points below their pre-pandemic averages, reflecting pricing competition and higher investments in acquisitions, partnerships and sales.

The report said, “If growth remains challenged, then there could be further pressure on margins from investments required to revive growth.” ICICI Securities said an improvement in the global economic outlook, easing geopolitical tensions and lower inflation could support discretionary technology spending and speed up deal decisions. (ANI)