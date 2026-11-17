For more than a century, the Hemchand family’s work has rested on one question: can this be trusted? In 1905 that meant whether a diamond was what its seller claimed. Today Aman Hemchand asks the same question about how AI plans audits, and Karishni Khanna Hemchand applies it to how families invest in and protect what they have built. The launch of Hemchand.in brings the family’s history and current work online, from its start in the diamond trade to its present activities in jewellery, art, antiques and Rooh, an initiative the family describes as bringing paintings to life.

The family traces its roots to Patan, Gujarat, and its entry into diamonds and coloured stones to 1905. Hemchandbhai Mohanlal Jhaveri traded in Antwerp as Hemchand Bros. and Hemchand Mohanlal & Co., taking orders from India, sourcing stones in Antwerp and sending parcels back to Indian buyers. Those buyers were relying on more than the stones. They were relying on his judgement of grade, origin and value. The family returned to India around the outbreak of the Second World War and established its business in Mumbai. Among the records on the site is a 1928 photograph taken outside Antwerp’s Diamond Bourse during a visit by the Nawab of Palanpur, with Hemchandbhai among the merchants pictured. Historian Sifra Lentin names Hemchandbhai Mohanlal Jhaveri of Hemchand Bros. among the Jain families trading in Antwerp at the time in her 2024 Gateway House essay, “A century of Bombay-Antwerp diamond trade”.

Within the family business, Aman is learning the art and antiques trade, a field where a piece’s value depends on its provenance and authenticity. He also started Rooh, which brings paintings to life, to bring technology into the family business. Outside it, he is Head of AI Transformation at Checkfirst, a London-founded company building software for the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) industry. This is an industry that exists so that people can trust products, facilities and systems they cannot check for themselves. His path there began during the pandemic, when he was supplying medical equipment to governments and found how hard it was to verify suppliers during lockdowns. That experience led him to Checkfirst.

Checkfirst’s ScheduleAI helps certification, inspection and accreditation bodies plan audits. An assignment may need an auditor with a particular qualification, available within a set window and eligible under the organisation’s impartiality rules. One absence can affect several other bookings. AI agents handle the correspondence, collecting clients’ preferred dates, sending reminders and drafting replies. Every proposed assignment is still checked against the rules, and a planner approves each change before it takes effect. A client being free on a date answers only part of the question. The organisation still has to confirm it can send a qualified, impartial auditor within the window. “My great-grandfather’s value to his buyers was that they could trust what he told them about a stone. Certification bodies do that same job for the modern economy. At Checkfirst my work is making sure AI strengthens that trust rather than taking shortcuts with it. The AI handles the correspondence, the rules are always checked, and a person always signs off.” – Aman HemchandKarishni Khanna Hemchand: trust in a family’s financial future

Karishni is Chief Growth Officer at Rushil Financial Services (RFS), a Mumbai firm that has served high-net-worth individuals, family offices, companies, retail investors and NRIs for more than 25 years through mutual fund distribution, insurance and other investment products. As with a diamond or an audit, clients are placing their confidence in the people they work with on decisions they cannot easily check for themselves. That makes transparency and clear disclosure central to the service. “Whether it’s a stone, an audit or an investment, people are ultimately placing their confidence in the people they choose to work with. At RFS we earn that confidence through transparency, clear disclosure and service built around each client’s needs,” said Karishni Khanna Hemchand, Chief Growth Officer, Rushil Financial Services

A diamond needs its provenance confirmed. An audit needs an auditor who is qualified, available and impartial. An investment needs clear disclosure of what the client is buying and the risks involved. In each case, trust has to be checked before it can be relied on. Hemchand.in sets out where that idea began for the family and shows how it continues in the work of its current generation. Explore Hemchand.in, follows the business through four generations. It links Rohan Nitin Hemchand with natural and lab-grown diamond jewellery. The art and antiques business is led by Shailendar Hemchand, and Aman is learning the trade under his mentorship. Rooh, which Aman founded, has its own section on the site. Visitors can explore each area, read the history behind the business, and request an appointment in Mumbai or arrange a video call.

Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully. (ANI)