Oman ​and Iran discussed on Tuesday ​safeguarding maritime corridors ‌and ensuring ​the smooth flow of global shipping and trade, as well as ‌revitalising channels for dialogue and negotiations to prevent escalations, the Omani foreign ministry said in a statement.

The talks took ‌place during a visit by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas ‌Araqchi to Oman, which holds the southern coast of the Strait of Hormuz and has played a role as mediator ⁠in the crisis ​that broke ⁠out when the United States Israel and struck the Islamic Republic ⁠on February 28. The visit comes against the backdrop of ​increased attacks on tankers in the strait as Tehran ⁠continues to disrupt shipping in the vital waterway while Washington ⁠maintains ​a naval blockade on Iran in response.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint which carried one-fifth of ⁠global energy supplies before the conflict, remains a sticking point in ⁠negotiations ⁠aimed at ending the nine-month-old war that have not yielded a breakthrough yet.