Global crude oil prices are expected to remain elevated in 2027 despite an anticipated return to surplus in the oil market, with Brent crude projected to average USD 88 per barrel during the year, according to a report by Goldman Sachs. The investment bank expects Brent prices to gradually moderate to USD 78 per barrel by December 2027 as improving supply conditions and market adjustments reduce the value of the geopolitical risk premium currently supporting prices.

Goldman Sachs said crude prices in 2026 had remained well above pre-war expectations, but the increase had been lower than anticipated considering the prolonged disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. The report attributed this to the ability of Middle Eastern oil suppliers and global consumers to adapt to higher shipping risks and prices, which helped limit the impact of supply disruptions on the market.

Looking ahead, Goldman Sachs expects the oil market to face another contest between the risk of supply disruptions and the ability of producers and consumers to adjust to changing conditions. "For 2027, we again expect a contest between high supply disruption risk and increasing market adaptation. In our base case, Brent averages $88/bbl in 2027 and eases to $78/bbl by Dec27 as a return to surplus decreases its fair value from $90/bbl today," the report said.

Goldman Sachs expects Middle Eastern oil supply to rise above its 2025 average, supported by continued adaptation through ship-to-ship transfers and pipeline additions. At the same time, supply growth from other regions is expected to stall. The report said crude oil prices could normalise, but refined petroleum product prices may remain significantly above their historical averages because of constraints in global refining capacity.

Goldman Sachs expects US wholesale diesel prices to average USD 150 per barrel in 2027, highlighting the possibility that consumers and businesses may continue to face elevated fuel costs even if crude prices moderate. It attributed the expected tightness in petroleum product markets to slow growth in net refining capacity. The continuing conflict in the Middle East could also support product prices through lower product exports, higher freight rates and increased deferred maintenance.

The bank further assumes that Russian refined product output will remain largely constrained, adding to the pressure on global product markets. However, Goldman Sachs cautioned that its outlook remains subject to significant risks in both directions.

In the near term, crude prices could face upward pressure if shipping attacks intensify or oil infrastructure is damaged, potentially leading to a recovery in the geopolitical risk premium. It also advised oil traders to remain flexible and avoid taking aggressive positions against large movements in geopolitical risk premiums.

The outlook indicates that even if crude oil supply improves and the market moves towards a surplus in 2027, geopolitical disruptions and constraints in refining capacity could continue to keep energy prices elevated. (ANI)