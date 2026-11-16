Trump heads to Asia for ASEAN, Putin-Xi summit; PM Modi in Manila for ASEAN, Quad engagements

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) departed for a multi-day visit to Asia, where he is scheduled to attend the ASEAN Summit in the Philippines before travelling to China for a highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manila for the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, seeking to strengthen India's strategic, economic and maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Ahead of his departure, Trump called the visit a "big trip" and indicated that he could also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China. According to CBS News, the proposed meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi, which would mark the first meeting between the three leaders in this format, is expected to focus on reducing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. Trump said discussions would also cover Iran and Ukraine, although a US official had earlier indicated that Ukraine was not expected to feature in the discussions.

Trump will first travel to the Philippines, where the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit is being held from November 15-17. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to participate in a meeting with Quad leaders from India, Japan and Australia to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific. According to the White House itinerary, the meeting will mark the first in-person Quad leaders' summit in two years and Trump's first such meeting during his current presidential term.

The US President is also scheduled to sign a trade agreement with Thailand and attend a dinner with Southeast Asian and other regional leaders. Meanwhile, PM Modi's visit to Manila from November 16 to 17 comes at an important moment for India's engagement with the 11-member ASEAN grouping. The Prime Minister is expected to advance discussions on regional security, maritime cooperation, economic partnerships and India's Indo-Pacific priorities.

In a post on X, PM Modi said India's relationship with ASEAN was central to its Act East Policy and occupied an important place in its MAHASAGAR vision. He expressed confidence that his participation in the summits would further strengthen India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN. Upon arriving in Manila, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora at the airport. He also witnessed 'Sita: The Ramayana Revisited', a theatrical production performed by the Integrated Performing Arts Guild (IPAG) of Iligan City, highlighting the shared cultural and civilisational connections between India and the Philippines.

PM Modi also witnessed the recitation of the Purna Kumbha Shloka by students of Filipino and Indian origin from Shri Sathya Sai School during a cultural event. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X, said the cultural and civilisational ties between India and the Philippines came alive during a community reception for the Prime Minister.

"From showcase of historic artefacts- replica of Golden Tara of Agusan and Laguna copperplate inscription, soulful Shloka recitations to vibrant Bollywood and Bhangra performances, the programme celebrated the cultural connections and enduring friendship between the two nations," Jaiswal said. In another post, Jaiswal said PM Modi witnessed an episode of the Filipino adaptation of the Ramayana, known as Maharadia Lawana.

"The performance reflects the shared cultural and civilisational linkages between the two nations," he said. The Prime Minister also attended a gala dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the Philippine International Convention Centre on Monday evening. PM Modi was seen wearing a Barong Tagalog, the national dress and official formal menswear of the Philippines, similar to the attire worn by President Marcos.

On Tuesday, PM Modi will also participate in a ceremony marking the commencement of redevelopment works at the iconic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila. In a post on X, the Prime Minister described the occasion as special and highlighted the spiritual significance of the over-century-old place of worship.

"Tomorrow, 17th November, is a very special day. I will have the honour of taking part in the ceremony to mark the start of redevelopment works at the iconic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila," PM Modi said. "This Gurudwara is over a century old and is a centre of immense spiritual significance," he added.

Highlighting the contribution of the Sikh community globally, PM Modi said, "Inspired by the teachings of the Guru Sahibs, the Sikh community has made a mark globally, being at the forefront of serving others and building a better planet." The Gurudwara, established in 1929 by Punjabi migrants, is the oldest Sikh place of worship in the Philippines and an important centre for the Sikh community in the country.

Beyond cultural engagements, strengthening maritime and naval cooperation in the Indo-Pacific remains a key priority for India at the regional summits. The East Asia Summit provides a platform for leaders to discuss political, security and strategic developments, bringing together ASEAN members and partners including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia. The Philippines' chairmanship has also brought renewed attention to maritime security and negotiations between ASEAN and China over a Code of Conduct for the South China Sea. Economic cooperation, particularly the ongoing review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement, is another important focus for New Delhi.

Following his Philippines engagements, Trump is scheduled to hold a state visit and lunch banquet with President Marcos at the presidential palace on Wednesday before departing for Shenzhen, China, where he will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. On Thursday, he is scheduled to meet Xi and Putin on the sidelines of the summit. According to CBS News, a senior US official said Trump intended to discuss Iran during the trilateral meeting.

"I think the president does intend to talk about Iran in the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin," the senior US official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity, according to CBS News. Trump's visit also comes amid continuing tensions surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the US-Iran situation. His last face-to-face meeting with Putin took place in Alaska in August 2025, while he met Xi earlier this year.

With major global and regional powers gathering in Manila and Shenzhen, the engagements are expected to bring Indo-Pacific security, trade, maritime cooperation and technological competition into sharp focus. For India, PM Modi's participation provides an opportunity to consolidate ties with ASEAN while strengthening cooperation with Quad partners amid an evolving regional geopolitical landscape. (ANI)