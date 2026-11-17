The India U17 men's team are set to face their biggest test yet in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers, as the Blue Colts prepare to take on Palestine in their third Group E fixture on Tuesday. The two sides will enter Tuesday’s clash in impressive form, having won both their matches so far. After overcoming Singapore 4-2, the Blue Colts sailed on to a resounding 12-0 victory over Guam. Palestine, meanwhile, beat hosts Malaysia 2-0 and Guam 5-0, as per the AIFF.

The teams are level on six points, but India sit atop Group E with a +14 goal difference, while Palestine are second with +7. With head-to-head the first tiebreaker criteria if the teams are level on points, Tuesday's match could play a big role in determining the top spot and the only team that qualifies from the group. The encounter will mark the fourth meeting between India and Palestine in AFC youth competitions, with both sides having recorded a win apiece alongside one draw. The West Asians edged a 1-0 victory in the 2016 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers.

India won 3-0 in the 2018 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers. Their most recent encounter came in the previous edition of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Ahmedabad last November, which ended in a 1-1 draw. India head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo is aware of the challenges Palestine present but insisted that his side would look to dictate the game on their own strengths.

“Palestine are a competitive side, and we expect them to provide a different kind of challenge. We will respect Palestine, but at the same time, we want to play our own brand of football and impose our style on the game,” he said. With 16 goals in their first two outings, India's attacking performance has been a major standout feature of their campaign so far. Wadoo was pleased by the way his side have translated their preparations into practice.

“Scoring 16 goals in two matches is a positive sign and reflects the hard work we have put in. Our work on attacking patterns, movement and understanding in the final third is beginning to show, but we must remember that this is only the beginning,” he said. India’s goals have also been a collective effort in the tournament. While Dallalmuon Gangte has scored two hat-tricks in as many matches, Raj Singh Wahengbam was particularly impressive with a four-goal haul against Guam.

“It is extremely encouraging to see different players take responsibility and contribute to the team’s success,” said Wadoo. “What matters most to me is that we are not dependent on one or two individuals. We want to develop a team where every player understands their responsibility, whether it is scoring goals, creating opportunities or contributing defensively,” he said, adding that healthy competition within the squad is crucial for the team's development.

While the results have been positive so far, Wadoo believes the Blue Colts are still a work in progress. “We need to be more consistent with our decision-making, improve our defensive organisation and maintain concentration throughout the 90 minutes. The most important thing is that the boys are showing the right mentality, discipline and desire to represent the country. We respect every opponent, and our focus now is entirely on preparing well for Palestine,” he said.

With two wins behind them and the top spot in Group E at stake, the Blue Colts can take a big step towards qualifying for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 before taking on hosts Malaysia on November 20 in their final fixture. (ANI)