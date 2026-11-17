Profit margins of Indian dairy companies are expected to improve in the second half of FY27 as milk procurement inflation shows signs of peaking and recent price hikes begin to reflect fully in earnings, according to a report by Yes Securities. The report noted that dairy companies could witness margin improvement even if milk procurement costs remain elevated, as recent increases in selling prices are expected to support profitability in the coming quarters.

It highlighted that Q2FY27 marked the beginning of margin recovery for major dairy companies, despite an acceleration in milk procurement inflation, with revenue growth remaining strong and operating margins either holding steady or improving sequentially. "The reversal thesis is intact, but its mechanism has shifted from supply to price," it said, highlighting "Hikes were back-ended into September across the pack."

Citing examples of major players, Yes Securities noted, Dodla Dairy increased prices by Rs 2.50 per litre, while Milky Mist implemented hikes of around 10 per cent, of which only 1.5-2 per cent was reflected in Q2 earnings. Meanwhile, major dairy cooperatives also raised prices. Aavin increased farm-gate prices by approximately Rs 6 per litre in August, while Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) implemented an Rs 8 per litre consumer price hike from November 1.

Similarly, Amul raised consumer milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre from November 12, providing additional pricing flexibility to private dairy companies. "With procurement plateauing rather than softening into the flush, Q3FY27 should be the first quarter carrying full pass-through, keeping H2FY27 as the operative window," the report said.

Beyond near-term profitability, there are growing opportunities for organised dairy companies as consumers increasingly shift towards branded and packaged products, it noted. "India's dairy market remains dominated by the unorganized segment, leaving a long runway for branded, packaged and cold-chain players," it said.

The report highlighted that inflation in milk procurement costs appears to have "peaked" with prices stabilising across the dairy sector, while selling price increases implemented during Q2FY27 are expected to support margin recovery in the coming quarters. It further highlighted that dairy companies have already started witnessing an improvement in operating margins despite elevated procurement costs, indicating that recent price hikes are helping offset inflationary pressures.

Further price increases by major dairy cooperatives have also provided additional flexibility for the organised dairy sector to pass on higher costs to consumers, it added. "H2FY27 should deliver a continued margin recovery on pricing alone, with further upside if the flush eases supply and demand for ghee and fats stays strong during the festive season," the report said. (ANI)