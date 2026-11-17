The Enforcement Directorate has accused Shivashankarappa Sahukar, the then Chairman of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), an IAS officer linked to the commission as then Controller of Examinations, among others, in its prosecution complaint or chargesheet of abusing their official positions and inducing candidates to pay illegal gratification in exchange for assured selection in the recruitment examination for 400 posts of Veterinary Officer in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries of the Karnataka government held on January 9, 2026, and also submitting false certificates in the KPSC recruitments. The federal agency's Bengaluru Zonal Office filed the prosecution complaint under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) before a special PMLA court in Bengaluru. The prosecution complaint was filed against Sahukar; BV Geetha Shivamurthy, member, KPSC; Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, IAS, the then Controller of Examinations (CoE), KPSC; and Basavaraj Kannale, for the offence of money laundering under Section 3, punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

ED investigation was initiated based on three First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the Vidhana Soudha Police Station in Bengaluru for offences under Sections 318(3), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, relating to the irregularities in the recruitment examination for 400 posts of Veterinary Officer, and also submission of false certificates in the KPSC recruitments. "Investigation has revealed that the then Chairman, a Member and the then CoE of the KPSC, in conspiracy with Kannale and others, abused their official positions and induced candidates to pay illegal gratification in exchange for assured selection, through leakage of question papers with the correct answers marked, leakage of candidate-specific correct answer keys, and Exploitation of the 1:3 eligibility list," the ED said in its prosecution complaint.

ED said its further investigation has revealed that Gangwar, being the custodian of the confidential question papers, copied the question papers of the Veterinary Officers’ examination, along with the correct answers, at the final draft stage and handed them over in a pen drive to his close associate, Kannale, and later destroyed the device used for copying. "Basavaraj Kannale took printouts and circulated them among candidates at villas booked off-record on the outskirts of Bengaluru, one day before the examination. He collected Rs 1.52 crores, out of Rs 3.20 crores demanded from 10 candidates, of which Rs 92 lakhs was received through banking channels and Rs 60 lakhs in cash, and secured the balance through blank signed cheques and promissory notes. He thereafter destroyed the pen drive and burnt the printed question papers," said the agency.

Further, the federal agency mentioned that, at the instance of Sahukar, Gangwar provided the correct answer keys of six candidates to Geetha, just prior to the examination, in return for an assurance of higher interview marks in the KAS examination for a candidate of his choice. "Sahukar collected Rs 10 lakhs in cash from one candidate, against the negotiated amount of Rs 20 lakhs, and Geetha collected Rs 20 lakhs in cash from another candidate in her car on January 8, 2026, against the total demanded amount of Rs 40 lakhs." "The illegal gratification so derived was collected in cash and also through the bank accounts of Om Laxmi Souharda Sahakari Sangha Niyamita, Bhalki (Bidar), and other third parties, parked in bogus savings accounts and routed through the accounts of the accountant of Kannale, his proprietorship concern Bhagavati Enterprises, and his friends."

ED said Gangwar acquired around Rs 1.52 crores of the Proceeds of Crime in cash from Kannale, out of which gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 52.30 lakhs was purchased in the name of his fiancée, and air travel expenses of Rs 13.31 lakhs were met through third-party accounts. The agency further said that Kannale also introduced unexplained cash into the banking channel through multiple small cash deposits projected as business receipts, and layered cash in the form of loans, which was concealed in immovable properties registered in his own name and in the names of his relatives.

"Investigation has also revealed that Sahukar possessed and concealed cash of Rs 3.99 crores during August 2025 to December 2025 (and Rs 8 crores to Rs 10 crores earlier), by parking it outside the books with a real estate developer, which is wholly disproportionate to his known sources of income. He also transferred funds to Geetha and her daughter, and planned to use the Proceeds of Crime for constructing a school, convention hall and restaurant on his land at Madraki, Shahapur, through a front. Geetha acquired Rs 1 crore in the guise of ‘unsecured loans’, in her own name and in the name of her daughter, routed through structured cash deposits and the bank accounts of the family members of another Member of the KPSC, without any agreement, security or repayment," added the agency. Accordingly, the ED said the prosecution complaint has established the involvement of Sahukar in Proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs 4.17 crores, Geetha to the tune of Rs 1.48 crores, and Gangwar and Kannale to the tune of Rs 1.52 crores each, in the acquisition, possession, use and concealment of Proceeds of Crime and projecting the same as untainted property.

Earlier, ED had conducted searches under Section 17 of the PMLA, 2002 at 37 premises, including the KPSC office, and arrested Kannale on September 17, Gangwar on September 18, and Sahukar and Geetha on October 6, under Section 19 of the PMLA, 2002. Sahukar, Gangwar and Kannale are presently in judicial custody. The agency has also attached properties worth Rs 1.22 crores belonging to the accused. The investigation, including the role of other KPSC officials and middlemen in exploiting the 1:3 eligibility list, is still in progress. (ANI)