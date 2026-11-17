US President ‌Donald ​Trump arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday at the tail end of a Southeast Asian summit, with protests awaiting him as he prepares for the first meeting in two years of the Quad group of Indo-Pacific countries. Trump's Asia trip, which includes the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen and a much-anticipated trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Russian ‌counterparts, comes after his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections, plus spy allegations and new US curbs on China's access to AI chips that could complicate a fragile trade-war truce.

Demonstrators gathered in Manila for a fifth day of protests that have included the burning of Trump effigies, calls for an end to the Middle East war and scrapping of the US-led Pax Silica supply chain initiative. Trump arrived late afternoon at the end of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit and will join ‌a US-ASEAN "Special Summit" later on Tuesday.

He will first hold a meeting of the Quad – the US, Japan, Australia and India – which will be his first and takes place two years after the last gathering of the ‌group, which Trump's predecessor Joe Biden regarded as a signature foreign policy initiative. It comes ahead of the APEC gathering hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has previously objected to the Quad as an effort to encircle Beijing. Quad members have said the grouping is not directed against any one country.

QUAD MEETING THE 'BEST POSSIBLE SIGNAL' At the ASEAN summit on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang hailed what he called "truly extraordinary" economic achievements of China and ASEAN in the face of global trade restrictions, expressing Beijing's commitment to free trade and the need to "stand united, ward off interference, and work together".

China ⁠is ASEAN's ​largest trading partner and a key source of investment, but the ⁠biggest economies of the 11-member bloc – which has a combined GDP of more than $3.9 trillion – want to deepen ties with the US despite protracted trade and diplomatic uncertainty under the Trump administration. Former US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell credited Washington's top diplomat, Marco Rubio, with the timing ⁠and reconvening of the Quad, which he said had lost ambition under Trump.

"Part of what he (Rubio) is thinking is that this is probably the best possible signal if you're going to go into a trilateral meeting," said Campbell, co-founder of The Asia Group, referring to ​Thursday's US-China-Russia talks. "The linchpin of everything that we do in Asia is the US-Japan relationship, and a perception that this is not at the top of the president's mind would concern me."

White House spokesperson Olivia ⁠Wales on Friday said that under Trump's leadership, the Quad had demonstrated it is "a partnership of action, tackling the region's toughest challenges and driving opportunities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific". A Japanese foreign ministry official said it was expected that Quad leaders would try to show unity, with maritime security, export ⁠restrictions, ​critical-minerals supply-chain diversification and AI among potential discussion points.

Undersea cables, emerging technology and disaster relief were also likely to be covered, a source familiar with the matter said. JAPAN TO PLAY MORE PROACTIVE ROLE, PM SAYS

ASEAN's leaders held meetings on Tuesday involving counterparts of Japan, South Korea, China and India. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged to work with ASEAN to boost regional economic and energy resilience to address export restrictions and vulnerabilities from rapid AI development, and strengthen supply ⁠chains, including on critical minerals.

"While the international order is experiencing a period of great instability, Japan will play an ever more proactive role," Takaichi said. Trump will sign a joint statement with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday ⁠on an agreement on reciprocal trade. Thai media have reported the ⁠two would hold talks and the statement would be about progress on negotiations.

The US is Thailand's largest export market, accounting for 24% of its total shipments this year. The US designated Thailand as a major non-NATO ally in 2003. Trump will on Wednesday meet Ferdinand Marcos Jr, president of US defence ally the Philippines, before heading to Shenzhen.