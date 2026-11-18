New tariffs and other measures making trade more difficult gathered pace in the first half of 2026, pushing the accumulated coverage of restrictions still in force to record levels, according to the WTO Director-General's latest annual trade monitoring overview. Governments introduced hundreds of measures to ease trade, helping businesses move goods across borders through geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and disrupted shipping routes. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called on members to build on those efforts and exercise restraint in introducing restrictions that could undermine growth and resilience.

WTO members and observers introduced 1,229 trade and trade-related measures during 2025, followed by another 1,048 in the first six months of 2026. Those figures show a substantially faster monthly pace of trade policy activity, with changes spread across the membership rather than concentrated among the largest economies. WTO and IMF economists identified the same pattern in their July update of the Trade Policy Activity Index, reinforcing the report's picture of increasingly active government intervention.

The annual overview covers measures recorded through 30 June 2026, presenting full-year figures for 2025 and separate figures for January–June 2026. Its assessment tracks restrictive and other non-facilitating measures introduced since 2009 that remained in force, showing how individual policy decisions have accumulated over time. Import-related restrictions in that stockpile covered USD 5.4 trillion, or 21.3 per cent of world imports, with export-related restrictions covering USD 1.5 trillion, or 6.3 per cent of world exports.

Trade-opening measures expand alongside new restrictions

Members and observers introduced 466 trade-facilitating measures in the first half of 2026, surpassing the 391 recorded throughout the previous year. New import-facilitating measures covered an estimated USD 1.3 trillion, equivalent to 5.2 per cent of world imports, giving businesses greater access across a substantial share of global trade. Export-facilitating measures covered a record USD 570 billion, or 2.3 per cent of world exports, more than five times the coverage recorded in 2025.

Much of the increase in trade facilitation reflected temporary responses to disruptions associated with the Strait of Hormuz situation, helping maintain trade flows through a difficult period. Governments introduced 333 restrictive and other non-facilitating measures during January–June 2026, exceeding the 300 recorded across the whole of 2025. New import-related measures in this category covered USD 2.0 trillion, or 8.0 per cent of world imports, and export-related measures covered USD 794 billion, equivalent to 3.2 per cent of world exports.

WTO chief urges members to keep goods moving

Okonjo-Iweala described a trading environment shaped by growing restrictions and stronger efforts to help businesses navigate disruption, with the stockpiles of import and export restrictions reaching their highest recorded levels. Her assessment found that new import-facilitating measures covered a larger share of imports than restrictive and other non-facilitating measures in most sectors examined. Electric vehicles and photovoltaic cells were the exceptions, reflecting intense competition among major economies for market share and the trade policy debates surrounding those industries.

The Director-General welcomed measures easing trade and encouraged members to maintain open, predictable and transparent trading conditions to support economic growth, strengthen resilience and preserve the benefits of the multilateral trading system. Global merchandise trade proved more resilient than expected in the first half of 2026 despite disruption from the Middle East conflict, supported substantially by surging demand for AI-enabling goods. The WTO's Global Trade Outlook and Statistics, released on 8 October, raised its 2026 merchandise trade volume growth forecast to 3.9 per cent from March's 1.9 per cent baseline, with first-half merchandise trade values increasing around 15 per cent year-on-year.

Services, trade remedies and support policies shape the outlook

Commercial services trade growth is forecast at 3.3 per cent in 2026, reduced from March's projection of 4.8 per cent largely because the Middle East conflict affected transport and travel services. The value of commercial services trade increased around 14 per cent year-on-year in the first half, showing continued expansion despite those pressures. Members and observers introduced 130 services trade measures in 2025 and another 52 in January–June 2026, mostly facilitating trade or strengthening regulation, with many spanning several sectors and modes of supply.

Trade remedies remained widely used but affected a limited amount of trade, with members initiating 391 investigations in 2025, averaging 32.6 per month. Another 218 investigations began in the first half of 2026, lifting the monthly average to 36.3, with only 31 trade remedy actions terminated during that period. Anti-dumping remained the most frequently used instrument, and governments continued extensive economic support, keeping industrial and agricultural assistance historically high and increasingly focused on competitiveness, resilience, supply security and climate objectives.

Published continuously since 2009 under the WTO's Trade Policy Review Mechanism mandate, the monitoring reports help the Trade Policy Review Body assess how international trade developments affect the multilateral trading system. The reports are issued under the Director-General's responsibility and provide a record of policy changes and the growing coverage of measures remaining in force. Okonjo-Iweala's full remarks explain her call for members to sustain trade facilitation and limit new restrictions in a rapidly changing global trading environment.