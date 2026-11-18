The African Development Bank Group and the International Committee of the Red Cross have agreed on a three-year plan to expand support for communities affected by conflict across Africa. Leaders endorsed the Joint Action Plan for 2026–2028 during a high-level partnership dialogue in Abidjan on 2–3 November. The agreement builds on cooperation that has already brought water, health services, and livelihood support to millions of people, with priorities covering larger operations, increased financing, and stronger food security.

The partnership combines the Bank's long-term development financing, dialogue with governments, and ability to bring partners together with the ICRC's humanitarian access and presence in hard-to-reach areas. Yvette Glele-Ahanhanzo, the Bank Group's Director for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, said these complementary strengths can protect development gains and reinforce essential systems before they collapse. Their cooperation creates opportunities to support communities whose needs extend beyond immediate relief to the recovery of services and livelihoods.

The collaboration began with a Bank-financed pilot in the Sahel in 2021, reaching more than 11,000 people across Mali, Niger, and Chad, most of them women. A five-year Memorandum of Understanding signed in December 2023 established a broader basis for the institutions' work together. In 2024, the Bank's Board approved an Operational Framework Agreement allowing it to finance ICRC-implemented operations in places where few other partners can operate.

Sudan Operation Restores Water, Health Services, and Livelihoods

The USD 88 million Crisis Response for Women and Affected Communities operation in Sudan demonstrates how the partnership can work at scale during conflict. Financed through USD 20 million from the Bank Group's Transition Support Facility and USD 68 million from the ICRC, it reached communities in 14 of Sudan's 18 states within 18 months, on both sides of the frontline. Bank financing helped rehabilitate water infrastructure serving 3.5 million people, restore five hospitals, train health workers, and support households restarting farming and other livelihoods.

Women represented 53% of the people reached, making their recovery a central part of the operation's results. Additional financing is being prepared to maintain support for recovery and strengthen communities' ability to withstand further disruption. Jemimah Njuki, the Bank Group's Director for Gender, Women and Civil Society, said investment in women should continue during conflict, describing it as part of how countries move toward peace and recovery.

Essential Services and Food Security Shape the Next Phase

The action plan prioritises essential services, food security, livelihoods, and resilience, with particular attention to women, young people, displaced people, and host communities. The ICRC spends 40% of its global budget in Africa, where increasingly numerous and prolonged conflicts are disrupting services and people's ability to earn a living. Yasmine Praz Dessimoz, ICRC Executive Director of Operations, called for the institutions to turn their established trust into more concrete cooperation, expressing confidence in the partnership's potential despite the difficult global situation.

Wider Partnerships Can Bring Financing to Hard-to-Reach Communities

Gauthier Bourlard, the Bank Group's Senior Director for Resource Mobilization and Partnerships, said combining resources and involving new partners could increase financing and support durable solutions for communities at greatest risk of being left behind. Riadh Ben Messaoud, Lead Coordinator in the Bank's Transition States Coordination Office, stressed that development work cannot wait for peace in Africa's most fragile settings. He described continued engagement, resilience-focused dialogue with governments, and investment in vulnerable settings as central to the partnership's purpose.