For women living with HIV, access to cervical cancer prevention and treatment can make a profound difference to their health and future. WHO is calling for closer links between HIV services and cancer care so women receive timely vaccination, screening, diagnosis and treatment. The appeal, issued on World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, puts coordinated care and women's individual needs at the centre of preventing avoidable deaths.

The source is WHO's departmental update, "Advocating for stronger, integrated cervical cancer prevention and care for women and girls living with HIV," published on 17 November 2026. The update brings together evidence, prevention progress and policy priorities to explain why women living with HIV need particular attention.

Its message connects with WHO's Global strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem, which sets milestones for vaccination, screening and treatment. Progress depends on reaching women at greatest risk and ensuring that HIV status never creates delays or gaps in cancer care. Women's experiences, access to services and ability to complete treatment must shape how that care is organised.

Why women living with HIV need particular attention

Women living with HIV face six times the risk of developing cervical cancer compared with women without HIV. They can experience poorer outcomes after diagnosis, including a higher risk of death during the following one to two years. Following radiotherapy, they have a threefold greater likelihood of residual tumours, meaning cancer remains after treatment.

Antiretroviral therapy, known as ART, is an important part of the coordinated response described in WHO's update. The agency reports no clear evidence of a mortality difference when women living with HIV are already receiving ART at the start of cervical cancer treatment. This finding supports closer coordination between HIV and cancer teams, with attention to both conditions throughout treatment.

Prevention is expanding, but access must reach everyone

More than half of girls in the WHO African Region received at least one dose of the human papillomavirus vaccine in 2025. Around 133 countries have introduced cervical cancer screening, showing that opportunities for prevention and early detection are expanding globally. Ensuring these services reach women and girls living with HIV remains essential, particularly in the African Region, which carries the highest burden.

WHO is working with the International Agency for Research on Cancer on a roadmap for potentially including HPV35 in future HPV vaccines. This HPV type contributes to cervical cancer cases and deaths, particularly in the WHO African Region, making it an important consideration for future vaccine development. The work forms part of broader efforts to improve access to vaccination, effective screening, diagnosis and treatment.

Connected services can support women through treatment

Established HIV programmes provide regular contact with women over many years, creating opportunities to offer HPV screening and treatment for precancerous lesions. Dr Tereza Kasaeva, who leads WHO's department covering HIV and other infectious diseases, called for stronger links between these services and cancer prevention and management. Her message emphasised timely, coordinated care that responds to each woman's needs and includes palliative care when required.

A forthcoming WHO technical policy brief will address rapid initiation or continuation of ART and care involving both HIV and cancer specialists. It will highlight monitoring for treatment toxicity and interactions between medicines, alongside support that helps women complete cancer treatment. Access to palliative care is included so women can receive relief from suffering and appropriate support when needed.

The 2030 targets depend on fair access and women's voices

WHO's interim 2030 targets call for 90 per cent of girls to receive HPV vaccination by age 15 and 70 per cent of women to receive screening with a high-performance test. The third target seeks treatment and care for 90 per cent of women identified with cervical disease, including cervical cancer. The strategy covers prevention, treatment of precancerous lesions, invasive cancer management and palliative care, requiring equitable access across this full range of services.

WHO's Søren Brostrøm stressed that reaching these targets means reaching women at highest risk, with HIV programmes offering a valuable platform for sustained care. Particular attention is needed where HIV prevalence is high and access to cancer diagnosis and treatment remains limited. Cervical cancer survivors and women living with HIV must help shape services so care reflects their needs, experiences and priorities.